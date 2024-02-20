EA Sports College Football 25 Confirmed to Feature Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame has confirmed that it will be appearing in the upcoming EA Sports College Football video game. All the way back in 2021, Notre Dame surprisingly announced that it would not "participate" in the next college football game from Electronic Arts as a result of burgeoning rules tied to student-athlete compensation. Compared to the likes of other schools around the country, Notre Dame could have been a lone holdout given that the school operates independently in the college football landscape. Fortunately for Fighting Irish fans, Notre Dame has now revealed that it has reversed course with this previous decision.

In a new statement provided by Notre Dame, the school said that it will now be represented in EA Sports College Football 25 when the game releases later this year. The university said that it has spent roughly two years working with EA Sports to ensure that student-athletes appearing in College Football 25 would be adequately compensated. Further details on what this compensation would look like weren't disclosed, but Notre Dame clearly seems to be satisfied with the result.

"After nearly two years of work with EA Sports, we're proud to announce that our fans around the world will be able to play as the Fighting Irish in the upcoming College Football franchise," said the university's VP Jack Swarbrick. "The work that EA Sports is doing to provide over 11,000 college student-athletes opportunities to benefit directly from their name, image, and likeness is a first-of-its-kind undertaking and we're proud to have been involved in the process."

Statement from University VP and AD Jack Swarbrick on EA Sports College Football video game series and continued support of our student-athletes and NIL https://t.co/vOLotEq0hT pic.twitter.com/q576dwFnCx — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) February 20, 2024

In some ways, this statement from Notre Dame isn't all that shocking for one major reason. Specifically, the latest teaser trailer for EA Sports College Football 25 that was revealed this past week featured in-development footage that showcased Notre Dame players and iconography. As a result, this seemed to verify that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish would absolutely be showing up in College Football 25, and this latest statement only solidifies as much.

For the time being, there are still many specifics associated with EA Sports College Football 25 that have not been shared. It is known, though, that the game's full reveal is set to take place this May and will be followed by a launch at some point in the summer. College Football 25 is also expected to only release for current-generation platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.