EA Sports College Football Gets Rumored Release Date

At last week's NCAA College Football National Championship, fans all over the world were left disappointed. Some were angry that Michigan won the title, but many were even angrier that there wasn't a trailer for EA Sports College Football. Developer Electronic Arts has said several times that it's planning to release a new game in the long-dormant franchise this year after clearing all of the hurdles around the new NIL deals in college sports. Because of how many eyeballs were on the game between Michigan and Washington last week, it would've made sense for EA to drop the first trailer. In fact, several rumors went around beforehand saying that was happening only for it to never pop up. So while expectations around EA Sports College Football should be low, the rumor mill has been kicking up yet again, this time with the supposed release date.

EA Sports College Football Rumored Release Date

🚨SOURCES: EA Sports College Football planned to launch on July 12, 2024🚨 pic.twitter.com/dnEW9hJuGq — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) January 16, 2024

The rumored date comes from David Waters on Twitter, who hosts a Florida Gators podcast. He claims that he's heard from sources that EA Sports College Football is coming out on July 12. EA has said it's targeting this summer for its release date, so this would definitely slot in nicely. However, it is worth noting that there has been some pushback on this date from other college football journalists.

Matt Brown, who publishes the Extra Points newsletter, and was one of the people talking about a potential trailer at the National Championship, chimed in to say, "Just talked to 2 people at EA with direct knowledge, and both said 'we have not shared a direct date with anybody' and would not confirm this date. July is what I've heard is the target. So this could be correct! But I haven't seen it in writing and EA won't confirm it."

Soon after Brown made his post, John Reseburg, the VP of global marketing, communications, and partnerships for EA Sports, tweeted, "This is correct – we've said it's coming this summer, and we've not announced a specific date."

Of course, that's what EA would say whether the date was correct or not. The team has its marketing cycle ready to go, and wouldn't come out and confirm the date without some kind of marketing reveal. Does that mean Waters' sources are legitimate and July 12 is the date? Absolutely not. You'll want to take this with a massive grain of salt, just like you would with any other leak or rumor.

No matter what, it's a safe assumption that EA Sports College Football will have something announced relatively soon if the team is still targeting this summer. NCAA Football 14 was released on July 9, 2013, giving the game about a month before that year's Madden launched. If EA plans to do something similar this year, July 12 is, at the very least, a solid guess for when EA Sports College Football will be in fans' hands.