EA's College Football Is Making "Incredible Progress" Despite Licensing Issues

EA Sports College Football is apparently shaping up quite nicely despite some behind-the-scenes issues. EA is one of the biggest publishers on the planet and it has been able to accomplish that partially because of how successful its sports franchises are. However, EA Sports has had to retire some beloved franchises over the years, including its incredibly acclaimed series NCAA Football. The last game in the series was released in 2013 and it went away as a result of the then-ongoing issues surrounding licensing the likenesses of college athletes. However, those issues were officially sorted and a new reboot of the series titled College Football was announced.

The new game has been in the works for over two years now, but we know next to nothing about it. It seems like EA is trying its best to make sure it lives up to the hype given the long wait for a new College Football game as opposed to cranking one out to cash in on the branding. During a recent earnings call (via GameSpot), EA CEO Andrew Wilson noted the game is making "incredible progress" and the "gameplay is really coming together." Wilson also hyped up College Football by saying the game will be an "incredible re-emergence of that college football experience," He also stated that EA had secured licenses for "many if not most of the schools", but wasn't able to say anything too concrete when it came to actual players: "We'll continue to work with the various governing bodies of the sport in the country, and some key third-party partners we have, around how and when to include college athletes themselves into the game, and we'll work very closely with them."

Earlier this year, it was reported that EA was "exploiting" college players by offering them very small amounts of money in exchange. It's unclear if that has been sorted in any capacity or if any progress has been made on that front. Either way, it sounds like EA is committed to seeing the game through to completion.

Are you excited for EA Sports College Football? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.