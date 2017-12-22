EA Hosting Origin PC Holiday Sale, Include Star Wars: Battlefront II And More

We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and that means a lot of retailers are hosting last-minute sales in an effort to give people the deals they want. And now you can add one more to the list – EA Origin.

The company has just posted a list of fresh bargains as part of its EA Origin Holiday Sale, and though there’s no end date listed, it looks like it’s taking place for at least the next few days.

You have the opportunity to score bargains on games like Need For Speed: Payback, Titanfall 2, Star Wars: Battlefront II and more for PC. There are some good third-party games as well, in case you feel like grabbing the latest stuff from Ubisoft and other companies.

Here’s a rundown of the deals available:

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $35.99

The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs- $19.99

FIFA 18- $29.99

Battlefield 1 Revolution- $23.99

Need For Speed: Payback- $29.99

The Sims 4- $14.99

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass- $14.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition- $47.99

The Sims 4 Plus Cats and Dogs Bundle- $24.99

Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition Bundle- $39.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $17.99

FIFA 18 ICON Edition- $69.99

Battlefield 1- $19.99

Need For Speed: Payback Deluxe Edition- $39.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition- $47.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda- $19.99

Titanfall 2- $19.99

Need For Speed- $9.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition- $24.99

Star Wars: Battlefront Ultimate Edition- $14.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst- $4.99

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition- $11.99

Dragon Age Inquisition- $4.99

Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition- $11.99

Unravel- $9.99

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition- $14.99

Need For Speed Deluxe Edition- $14.99

Crysis 3 Digital Deluxe Edition- $14.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition- $17.49

Battlefield Hardline Premium- $14.99

Crysis 3- $9.99

ELEX- $33.32

Steamworld Dig 2- $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition- $34.99

Battle Chasers: Nightwar- $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate- $19.99

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham- $7.49

Batman Arkham Origins Blackgate: Deluxe Edition- $4.99

The Lego Movie Videogame- $4.99

Sundered Deluxe Edition- $14.99

Lego Batman- $4.99

Dragon Age Inqusition Digital Deluxe Edition- $7.49

Steamworld Heist- $3.74

Need For Speed Rivals- $4.99

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition- $33.33

Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition- $23.33

Watch Dogs 2- $19.99

This War of Mine- $4.99

Batman Arkham Origins- $4.99

RIME- $17.99

The Surge- $24.99

Mass Effect Trilogy- $14.99

Far Cry 4- $14.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division- $19.99

Dead Space 3- $9.99

Mass Effect 3- $4.99

Dead Space 2- $4.99

Dead Space- $4.99

Need For Speed: Most Wanted- $4.99

Dragon Age II- $4.99

Battlefield: Bad Company 2- $4.99

Mass Effect 2- $4.99

Dragon Age Origins- $4.99

This deal could end at any time, so pick up these deals while you can!