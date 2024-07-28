EA Sports College Football 25: Top 25 Fastest Wide Receivers

Whether you’re looking to burn a defense deep or use your speed to turn a slant into a house call, speed is king in EA Sports College Football 25. Of course, wide receivers need to be able to catch the ball, but if you can sprint past the defense, you don’t need to have the best hands in the world. If you’re looking to add a blazing-fast wide out to your school in EA Sports College Football 25, there are a ton of great options. Below, we’ve collected a list of the Top 25 fastest wide receivers in College Football 25. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you the speed you need to dominate your opponent.

Fastest WRs in College Football 25

OU intro in College Football 25

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to be much more than speed demons. While someone like Arkansas State’s Tennel Bryant has 98 speed, his catching is only 64, making it tough to actually get him the ball. We’ll note each player’s catch rating along with their speed, so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list:

Nyck Harbor (South Carolina, Sophomore) – 99 Speed, 99 Acceleration, 76 Catching, 82 OVR Arian Smith (Georgia, Senior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 79 Catching, 77 OVR Monaray Baldwin (Baylor, Senior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 83 Catching, 83 OVR Jordan Anthony (Arkansas, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 80 Catching, 75 OVR Barion Brown (Kentucky, Junior) – 98 Speed, 99 Acceleration, 84 Catching, 85 OVR Jelani Watkins (LSU, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 74 Catching, 73 OVR Jeywaun Smith (USF, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 74 Catching, 70 OVR Che Nwabuko (Pitt, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 73 Catching, 71 OVR Anthony Evans III (Georgia, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 78 Catching, 73 OVR CJ Smith (Purdue, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 78 Catching, 76 OVR Drayden Dickmann (Rice, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 67 Catching, 66 OVR Tennel Bryant (Arkansas State, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 64 Catching, 62 OVR Brandon White (Kentucky, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 69 Catching, 64 OVR Isaiah Bond (Texas, Junior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 88 Catching, 88 OVR Ife Adeyi (Sam Houston State, Senior) – 97 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 74 OVR Micah Bell (Vanderbilt, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 73 OVR Marquis Johnson (Missouri, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 83 Catching, 76 OVR Ryne Shackelford (Purdue, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 69 OVR Jaylen Lloyd (Nebraska, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 76 Catching, 76 OVR Kendrick Law (Alabama, Junior) – 97 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 88 Catching, 82 OVR Tyler King (Texas State, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 74 Catching, 69 OVR Dazmin James (Arkansas, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 68 OVR Tank Hawkins (Florida, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 73 Catching, 67 OVR Zachariah Branch (USC, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 88 Catching, 87 OVR Ja’Shaun Poke (San Diego State, Senior) – 97 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 84 Catching, 79 OVR

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Once you’ve settled on your favorite speedy wideout, make sure to grab an equally fast quarterback.