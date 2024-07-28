EA Sports College Football 25: Top 25 Fastest Wide Receivers

Whether you’re looking to burn a defense deep or use your speed to turn a slant into a house call, speed is king in EA Sports College Football 25. Of course, wide receivers need to be able to catch the ball, but if you can sprint past the defense, you don’t need to have the best hands in the world. If you’re looking to add a blazing-fast wide out to your school in EA Sports College Football 25, there are a ton of great options. Below, we’ve collected a list of the Top 25 fastest wide receivers in College Football 25. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you the speed you need to dominate your opponent.
Fastest WRs in College Football 25
Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to be much more than speed demons. While someone like Arkansas State’s Tennel Bryant has 98 speed, his catching is only 64, making it tough to actually get him the ball. We’ll note each player’s catch rating along with their speed, so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list:
- Nyck Harbor (South Carolina, Sophomore) – 99 Speed, 99 Acceleration, 76 Catching, 82 OVR
- Arian Smith (Georgia, Senior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 79 Catching, 77 OVR
- Monaray Baldwin (Baylor, Senior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 83 Catching, 83 OVR
- Jordan Anthony (Arkansas, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 80 Catching, 75 OVR
- Barion Brown (Kentucky, Junior) – 98 Speed, 99 Acceleration, 84 Catching, 85 OVR
- Jelani Watkins (LSU, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 74 Catching, 73 OVR
- Jeywaun Smith (USF, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 74 Catching, 70 OVR
- Che Nwabuko (Pitt, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 73 Catching, 71 OVR
- Anthony Evans III (Georgia, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 78 Catching, 73 OVR
- CJ Smith (Purdue, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 78 Catching, 76 OVR
- Drayden Dickmann (Rice, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 67 Catching, 66 OVR
- Tennel Bryant (Arkansas State, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 64 Catching, 62 OVR
- Brandon White (Kentucky, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 69 Catching, 64 OVR
- Isaiah Bond (Texas, Junior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 88 Catching, 88 OVR
- Ife Adeyi (Sam Houston State, Senior) – 97 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 74 OVR
- Micah Bell (Vanderbilt, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 73 OVR
- Marquis Johnson (Missouri, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 83 Catching, 76 OVR
- Ryne Shackelford (Purdue, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 69 OVR
- Jaylen Lloyd (Nebraska, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 76 Catching, 76 OVR
- Kendrick Law (Alabama, Junior) – 97 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 88 Catching, 82 OVR
- Tyler King (Texas State, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 74 Catching, 69 OVR
- Dazmin James (Arkansas, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 68 OVR
- Tank Hawkins (Florida, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 73 Catching, 67 OVR
- Zachariah Branch (USC, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 88 Catching, 87 OVR
- Ja’Shaun Poke (San Diego State, Senior) – 97 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 84 Catching, 79 OVR
EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Once you’ve settled on your favorite speedy wideout, make sure to grab an equally fast quarterback.