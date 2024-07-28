Gaming

EA Sports College Football 25: Top 25 Fastest Wide Receivers

Grab these wide receivers if you rely on the deep ball in College Football 25.

Colorado's Travis Hunter catching the ball in EA Sports College Football 25.

Whether you’re looking to burn a defense deep or use your speed to turn a slant into a house call, speed is king in EA Sports College Football 25. Of course, wide receivers need to be able to catch the ball, but if you can sprint past the defense, you don’t need to have the best hands in the world. If you’re looking to add a blazing-fast wide out to your school in EA Sports College Football 25, there are a ton of great options. Below, we’ve collected a list of the Top 25 fastest wide receivers in College Football 25. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you the speed you need to dominate your opponent.

Fastest WRs in College Football 25

OU intro in College Football 25

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to be much more than speed demons. While someone like Arkansas State’s Tennel Bryant has 98 speed, his catching is only 64, making it tough to actually get him the ball. We’ll note each player’s catch rating along with their speed, so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list:

  1. Nyck Harbor (South Carolina, Sophomore) – 99 Speed, 99 Acceleration, 76 Catching, 82 OVR
  2. Arian Smith (Georgia, Senior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 79 Catching, 77 OVR
  3. Monaray Baldwin (Baylor, Senior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 83 Catching, 83 OVR
  4. Jordan Anthony (Arkansas, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 80 Catching, 75 OVR
  5. Barion Brown (Kentucky, Junior) – 98 Speed, 99 Acceleration, 84 Catching, 85 OVR
  6. Jelani Watkins (LSU, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 74 Catching, 73 OVR
  7. Jeywaun Smith (USF, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 74 Catching, 70 OVR
  8. Che Nwabuko (Pitt, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 73 Catching, 71 OVR
  9. Anthony Evans III (Georgia, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 78 Catching, 73 OVR
  10. CJ Smith (Purdue, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 78 Catching, 76 OVR
  11. Drayden Dickmann (Rice, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 67 Catching, 66 OVR
  12. Tennel Bryant (Arkansas State, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 64 Catching, 62 OVR
  13. Brandon White (Kentucky, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 69 Catching, 64 OVR
  14. Isaiah Bond (Texas, Junior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 88 Catching, 88 OVR
  15. Ife Adeyi (Sam Houston State, Senior) – 97 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 74 OVR
  16. Micah Bell (Vanderbilt, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 73 OVR
  17. Marquis Johnson (Missouri, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 83 Catching, 76 OVR
  18. Ryne Shackelford (Purdue, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 69 OVR
  19. Jaylen Lloyd (Nebraska, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 76 Catching, 76 OVR
  20. Kendrick Law (Alabama, Junior) – 97 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 88 Catching, 82 OVR
  21. Tyler King (Texas State, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 74 Catching, 69 OVR
  22. Dazmin James (Arkansas, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 77 Catching, 68 OVR
  23. Tank Hawkins (Florida, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 73 Catching, 67 OVR
  24. Zachariah Branch (USC, Sophomore) – 97 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 88 Catching, 87 OVR
  25. Ja’Shaun Poke (San Diego State, Senior) – 97 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 84 Catching, 79 OVR

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Once you’ve settled on your favorite speedy wideout, make sure to grab an equally fast quarterback.

