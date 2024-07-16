EA Sports College Football 25: Best Offensive Playbooks

EA Sports College Football 25 is finally here and players are diving into the football game in droves. Whether you want to compete online or play offline in Dynasty, you’ll want to set yourself up for success on the offensive side of the ball. After all, you can’t win games without scoring points. With over 134 playbooks to choose from in EA Sports College Football 25, it can sometimes be overwhelming, especially if you’re a new player. Below, we’ve put together a list of our five favorite playbooks during our time with College Football 25.

Best Offensive Playbooks in College Football 25

Close-up of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in College Football 25

It’s worth noting that a lot of what decides the best playbook in any sports game comes down to playstyle. Depending on what you want to focus on, there are more than 100 different options in College Football 25. That said, we’ve tried to collect our favorite playbooks across several different styles of offense in the list below:

Multiple – If you want a playbook that can do just about anything, Multiple is our go-to option. Not only does the formation come with several fan-favorite Shotgun formations (Trips TE, Bunch, Tight Open, etc.), but you also get access to all kinds of great college football running formations like Pistol and Wishbone. We’d highly recommend starting here and then changing as your playstyle evolves.

Charlotte 49ers – This playbook has several solid Pistol plays and even a smattering of great Trips Tight End plays that you can use to get your receivers open. However, the big draw with Charlotte's playbook is that they have access to Tight Doubles. This Shotgun formation was a fan-favorite in earlier Maddens but has been nerfed slightly. With College Football 25, there are a few new wrinkles in this playbook, most notably with the Zig Under play that makes it a great option for anyone looking to chuck the ball downfield.

Utah State Aggies – For this, you're looking at the Tight Slots formation. Madden players know this has been one of the go-to formations over the last few years, and the Aggies make great use of it with plays like Mesh Spot, Flood, and several different RPOs. Tight Open is a great formation to switch to once your opponent starts catching onto your strategy.

Army Black Knights – This could be most of the service academy playbooks, but this is for players who want to use Flexbone and control the ball on the ground. The reason we selected Army is that they have access to more Shotgun formations, meaning you can switch out of the Flexbone if you get behind on the scoreboard and need to start airing the ball out more.

UNLV Rebels – The Rebels' playbook takes advantage of meta formations like Cluster and Tight Doubles, but it really shines in its diversity of running plays from the Shotgun. That's huge for CF25 because having all of those option and RPO plays from Shotgun makes it easy to keep opponents on their toes. If you're playing with a highly mobile quarterback, this is a solid playbook.

EA Sports College Football 25 is out now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S if you purchased the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition of the game launches on July 19th, when we’ll also hear a new update about the popular TeamBuilder feature.