College Football 25: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

Speed is king, especially in EA Sports College Football 25. With how deadly running is in this year’s version of the franchise, having speed at every position will make winning a national championship much easier. That’s especially true at the quarterback position. Having that extra bit of dynamic ability out of the backfield can make all the difference in College Football 25. Below, we’ve collected a list of the Top 25 fastest quarterbacks in EA Sports College Football 25. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you an extra wrinkle to your offense.

Fastest Quarterbacks in College Football 25

Clemson quarterback taking a snap in EA Sports College Football 25.

Before we get into the list, it’s important to note that some of the quarterbacks listed below are freshman signal callers, which means they usually start with a low overall rating and probably won’t be great options unless you’re in Dynasty mode. We’ll note which players those are, but it’s safe to say you probably don’t want to load up with 55 OVR Cole Watson in Head to Head and expect to destroy your friends just because he has 90 Speed. With that out of the way, here’s the list:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nate Johnson (Vanderbilt, Junior) – 95 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 77 OVR Michael Johnson Jr. (Syracuse, Senior) – 92 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 76 OVR Mike Wright (Northwestern, Senior) – 91 Speed, 90 Agility, 73 OVR Alex Orji (Michigan, Junior) – 91 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 78 OVR

Jalen Milroe (Alabama, Junior) – 91 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 90 OVR Hauss Hejny (TCU, Freshman) – 91 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 74 OVR Taylen Green (Arkansas, Junior) – 91 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 80 OVR Cal Swanson (Illinois, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 88 Agility, 71 OVR Brendan Zurbrugg (Oklahoma, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 86 Acceleration, 68 OVR Haynes King (Georgia Tech, Junior) – 90 Speed, 91 Acceleration, 83 OVR Cole Watson (LA Tech, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 55 OVR Blake Barnett (Kansas State, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 88 Acceleration, 68 OVR Bert Emanuel Jr. (Central Michigan, Sophomore) – 90 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 74 OVR Luke Moga (Oregon, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 91 Acceleration, 69 OVR Robby Ashford (South Carolina, Senior) – 89 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 77 OVR

Ajani Sheppard (Rutgers, Sophomore) – 89 Speed, 90 Acceleration, 73 OVR Heinrich Haarberg (Nebraska, Junior) – 89 Speed, 85 Agility, 73 OVR Garrett Greene (West Virginia, Senior) – 88 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 87 OVR Arrington Maiden (Memphis, Freshman) – 88 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 68 OVR DJ Lagway (Florida, Freshman) – 88 Speed, 90 Agility, 80 OVR Lanorris Sellers (South Carolina, Freshman) – 88 Speed, 91 Acceleration, 78 OVR Thomas Castellanos (Boston College, Junior) – 88 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 79 OVR Jacurri Brown (UCF, Sophomore) – 88 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 76 OVR Avery Johnson (Kansas State, Sophomore) – 88 Speed, 83 Acceleration, 85 OVR Jalon Daniels (Kansas, Senior) – 88 Speed, 90 Agility, 90 OVR

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S if you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition goes live on July 19th alongside EA’s long-awaited update about the fan-favorite TeamBuilder feature.