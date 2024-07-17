Gaming

College Football 25: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

These quarterbacks will burn opponents with speed in College Football 25.

college-football-25-texas.jpg
Close-up of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in College Football 25

Speed is king, especially in EA Sports College Football 25. With how deadly running is in this year’s version of the franchise, having speed at every position will make winning a national championship much easier. That’s especially true at the quarterback position. Having that extra bit of dynamic ability out of the backfield can make all the difference in College Football 25. Below, we’ve collected a list of the Top 25 fastest quarterbacks in EA Sports College Football 25. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you an extra wrinkle to your offense.

Fastest Quarterbacks in College Football 25

college-football-25-clemson.jpg
Clemson quarterback taking a snap in EA Sports College Football 25.

Before we get into the list, it’s important to note that some of the quarterbacks listed below are freshman signal callers, which means they usually start with a low overall rating and probably won’t be great options unless you’re in Dynasty mode. We’ll note which players those are, but it’s safe to say you probably don’t want to load up with 55 OVR Cole Watson in Head to Head and expect to destroy your friends just because he has 90 Speed. With that out of the way, here’s the list:

  1. Nate Johnson (Vanderbilt, Junior) – 95 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 77 OVR
  2. Michael Johnson Jr. (Syracuse, Senior) – 92 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 76 OVR
  3. Mike Wright (Northwestern, Senior) – 91 Speed, 90 Agility, 73 OVR
  4. Alex Orji (Michigan, Junior) – 91 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 78 OVR
  5. Jalen Milroe (Alabama, Junior) – 91 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 90 OVR
  6. Hauss Hejny (TCU, Freshman) – 91 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 74 OVR
  7. Taylen Green (Arkansas, Junior) – 91 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 80 OVR
  8. Cal Swanson (Illinois, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 88 Agility, 71 OVR
  9. Brendan Zurbrugg (Oklahoma, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 86 Acceleration, 68 OVR
  10. Haynes King (Georgia Tech, Junior) – 90 Speed, 91 Acceleration, 83 OVR
  11. Cole Watson (LA Tech, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 55 OVR
  12. Blake Barnett (Kansas State, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 88 Acceleration, 68 OVR
  13. Bert Emanuel Jr. (Central Michigan, Sophomore) – 90 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 74 OVR
  14. Luke Moga (Oregon, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 91 Acceleration, 69 OVR
  15. Robby Ashford (South Carolina, Senior) – 89 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 77 OVR
  16. Ajani Sheppard (Rutgers, Sophomore) – 89 Speed, 90 Acceleration, 73 OVR
  17. Heinrich Haarberg (Nebraska, Junior) – 89 Speed, 85 Agility, 73 OVR
  18. Garrett Greene (West Virginia, Senior) – 88 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 87 OVR
  19. Arrington Maiden (Memphis, Freshman) – 88 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 68 OVR
  20. DJ Lagway (Florida, Freshman) – 88 Speed, 90 Agility, 80 OVR
  21. Lanorris Sellers (South Carolina, Freshman) – 88 Speed, 91 Acceleration, 78 OVR
  22. Thomas Castellanos (Boston College, Junior) – 88 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 79 OVR
  23. Jacurri Brown (UCF, Sophomore) – 88 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 76 OVR
  24. Avery Johnson (Kansas State, Sophomore) – 88 Speed, 83 Acceleration, 85 OVR
  25. Jalon Daniels (Kansas, Senior) – 88 Speed, 90 Agility, 90 OVR

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S if you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition goes live on July 19th alongside EA’s long-awaited update about the fan-favorite TeamBuilder feature.

