College Football 25: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

Speed is king, especially in EA Sports College Football 25. With how deadly running is in this year’s version of the franchise, having speed at every position will make winning a national championship much easier. That’s especially true at the quarterback position. Having that extra bit of dynamic ability out of the backfield can make all the difference in College Football 25. Below, we’ve collected a list of the Top 25 fastest quarterbacks in EA Sports College Football 25. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you an extra wrinkle to your offense.
Fastest Quarterbacks in College Football 25
Before we get into the list, it’s important to note that some of the quarterbacks listed below are freshman signal callers, which means they usually start with a low overall rating and probably won’t be great options unless you’re in Dynasty mode. We’ll note which players those are, but it’s safe to say you probably don’t want to load up with 55 OVR Cole Watson in Head to Head and expect to destroy your friends just because he has 90 Speed. With that out of the way, here’s the list:
- Nate Johnson (Vanderbilt, Junior) – 95 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 77 OVR
- Michael Johnson Jr. (Syracuse, Senior) – 92 Speed, 94 Acceleration, 76 OVR
- Mike Wright (Northwestern, Senior) – 91 Speed, 90 Agility, 73 OVR
- Alex Orji (Michigan, Junior) – 91 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 78 OVR
- Jalen Milroe (Alabama, Junior) – 91 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 90 OVR
- Hauss Hejny (TCU, Freshman) – 91 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 74 OVR
- Taylen Green (Arkansas, Junior) – 91 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 80 OVR
- Cal Swanson (Illinois, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 88 Agility, 71 OVR
- Brendan Zurbrugg (Oklahoma, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 86 Acceleration, 68 OVR
- Haynes King (Georgia Tech, Junior) – 90 Speed, 91 Acceleration, 83 OVR
- Cole Watson (LA Tech, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 55 OVR
- Blake Barnett (Kansas State, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 88 Acceleration, 68 OVR
- Bert Emanuel Jr. (Central Michigan, Sophomore) – 90 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 74 OVR
- Luke Moga (Oregon, Freshman) – 90 Speed, 91 Acceleration, 69 OVR
- Robby Ashford (South Carolina, Senior) – 89 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 77 OVR
- Ajani Sheppard (Rutgers, Sophomore) – 89 Speed, 90 Acceleration, 73 OVR
- Heinrich Haarberg (Nebraska, Junior) – 89 Speed, 85 Agility, 73 OVR
- Garrett Greene (West Virginia, Senior) – 88 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 87 OVR
- Arrington Maiden (Memphis, Freshman) – 88 Speed, 93 Acceleration, 68 OVR
- DJ Lagway (Florida, Freshman) – 88 Speed, 90 Agility, 80 OVR
- Lanorris Sellers (South Carolina, Freshman) – 88 Speed, 91 Acceleration, 78 OVR
- Thomas Castellanos (Boston College, Junior) – 88 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 79 OVR
- Jacurri Brown (UCF, Sophomore) – 88 Speed, 89 Acceleration, 76 OVR
- Avery Johnson (Kansas State, Sophomore) – 88 Speed, 83 Acceleration, 85 OVR
- Jalon Daniels (Kansas, Senior) – 88 Speed, 90 Agility, 90 OVR
EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S if you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition goes live on July 19th alongside EA’s long-awaited update about the fan-favorite TeamBuilder feature.