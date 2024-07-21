College Football 25: Best Pipeline States for Recruiting

For Dynasty players in EA Sports College Football 25, nothing is more important than recruiting. Whether you’re playing as a traditional powerhouse like Ohio State and Alabama or trying to turn around a smaller program like UTEP, getting the best recruits into your program is often the difference between winning a title and not. With that in mind, many College Football 25 players want to know which are the best Pipeline States in the mode because that can often turn the tide in a recruiting battle. For example, if you have a Pipeline in East Texas, you can often recruit above your school’s weight in that region, giving you a leg up on the competition. Below, you’ll find a fun breakdown of the best Pipeline States in College Football 25.

The Best Pipeline States in College Football 25

There are 50 different Pipeline States in College Football 25, but they don’t perfectly correspond to the 50 United States. That’s because some states are broken up into several regions. Florida, for example, is split into Central Florida, North Florida, and South Florida, while the entire New England area has been grouped as a single Pipeline. Each region generally produces certain types of players. Sticking with Florida, we often see speedier players coming out of this region, making it a hotbed for receivers and defensive backs. The traditional powerhouse Pipeline States are as follows:

Central Florida

East Texas

Louisiana

Metro Atlanta

North Florida

North Texas

South Florida

South Georgia

Southern California

Southwest Texas

If you pick a Pipeline State from one of those areas, you should be set up for success; however, it’s also worth noting that having a good Pipeline only means so much to recruits. Remember, proximity to home is a metric you’ll also need to track, which means if you’re playing as a team like Wyoming, having North Florida for your Pipeline doesn’t make a ton of sense. You want to be strategic with your Pipeline State selection and maximize your recruiting gains. If that means picking a lesser Pipeline State like Alabama or the Pacific Northwest, it’s probably worth doing it. There really isn’t a one-size-fits-all Pipeline State that works for everyone.

Instead, look at the team you’re playing for a pick a Pipeline State close to them. You might not grab as many top recruits from Florida, Georgia, and Texas at first, but as you build your program, you’ll eventually be able to lure them to your school even without that Pipeline State.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.