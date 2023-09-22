EA Sports FC 24 Early Access Reveals Unexpected Gameplay Upgrade

EA Sports FC 24 isn't out on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for seven more days, but hardcore fans of the series previously known as FIFA have gotten their hands on the game today via early access. To get the game seven days early you need to buy the Ultimate Edition, aka fork out more than the standard asking price. Whether you do this or not is up to you, but many have, and as a result we are learning new things about the game ahead of its release that EA didn't publicize and market. For example, there's been some changes to red cards.

Obviously, the rules of the game are the rules of the game, so red cards haven't changed in this regard. And there's still no VAR. What there is though is a new animation for red cards. EA hasn't tweaked out the red card animations and sequences much over the years, making this arguably the biggest change it's made to this part of the game yet.

If you haven't played the game yet, or if you haven't thrown in any reducers yet, then you can check out the change for yourself. As you can see, red cards now play out from the point-of-the-view of the ref, presumably to add more emotion and general immersion to red cards.

EA Sports FC 24 is set to fully released on September 29 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new EA game, click here.

"EA Sports FC 24 is a new era for The World's Game: 19,000+ fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and over 30 leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created," reads an official blurb about the game. "Feel closer to the game with three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism in every match: HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite Engine, plus new graphic settings that unlock vivid and optimized visuals on PC."