EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Founders Evolution Upgrade

One of the most important new additions to EA Sports FC 24 is the Evolutions system in Ultimate Team. Using it, players can take a lower-rated player and evolve them by completing specific goals. Doing so will give those players big boosts, making them useable in EA Sports FC 24‘s competitive mode. If you’re someone who’s hopping in early and playing EA FC 24 in its early access, the most important Evolution to get finished is the Founders Evolution. Deciding who to pick can be tough, especially if you’re new to the franchise, but below you’ll find a list of the best options to help give you a leg up when you jump online.

What is the Founders Evolution in EA Sports FC 24?

The reason this Evolution is so important is because you can provide a hefty boost to a low-rated striker, making it easier to score on your opponent. Once you finish all of the objectives, your player will end up with +3 to their Pace, Shooting, Dribbling, and Physical stats, while also getting an extra star to their Weak Foot and +2 to their overall rating. They won’t be Erling Haaland after the upgrade, but they’ll be much closer. Unfortunately, you can’t just use any player. You’ll need to find someone who fits the following requirements:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maximum Overall: 83

Pace under 91

Dribbling under 83

Physical under 85

Rare Gold Card

With that in mind, your list of options narrows quite a bit, but there are a few players that stand out from the crowd.

Best Strikers for EAFC 24 Founders Evolution

There are hundreds of options, but there are a few that will really catch your eye once you fully upgrade them. Here’s a quick at the list, followed by an explanation of why these players are great picks:

Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

Timo Werner – RB Leipzig

Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus

Arnaut Danjuma – Everton

Ferran Torres – Barcelona

Elye Wahi – RC Lens

With this list of six, you have all of the five major leagues covered. There are two Premier League players because Nunez can be a bit harder to link due to his nationality. That said, you can’t really go wrong with him or Danjuma. Both Prem players have Pace to burn, making them very attractive, especially this early in the game. If you choose Nunez, note that he’s much more expensive on the market, so you’ll need quite a bit more Coin to pick him up.

Werner is the other most popular option and comes from the Bundesliga. If you’re building a German league team, he’s a must-have. Similarly, Vlahovic helps out Serie A teams and Torres does the same for La Liga sides. However, the most interesting option might be Wahi. The RC Lens player easily links to some of the more popular meta players as a Frenchman, and with the Evolution, his Pace goes above 90 and he grabs a 5-star Weak Foot. That’s going to make him deadly in front of the goal. Wahi also has the Acrobatic PlayStyle, meaning he excels at banging in volleys. Plus, he’s currently only 850 Coins, making him an easy pick-up regardless of your budget.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.