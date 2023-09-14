EA Sports FC 24 Leak Reveals Every New Icon

EA Sports FC 24 launches on September 29 (September 22 if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition), but developer Electronic Arts still has a few surprises up its sleeves. Most notably, fans have been waiting to hear about the new Icons coming to EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team mode. These players from the game's past are some of the best players you can get in EA's card-collecting mode, making new ones incredibly hyped. A new leak appears to have all eight of the new Icons ahead of EA's official announcement.

This leak comes via Fut Sheriff on Twitter, who has long been one of the most notable names in the EA Sports FC/FIFA leaking scene. That doesn't mean you shouldn't take the below leak with a grain of salt, but Sheriff is generally spot on in this kind of thing. It's also worth noting that this is the first time we'll get women's Icons in EA Sports FC 24. In fact, they make up the majority of new Icons this year. Here's a look at everyone to expect.

Who Are The New Icons in EA Sports FC 24?

Hamm is the female version of R9



Thoughts on the new icons?#eafc24 pic.twitter.com/1r1k5If4IM — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) September 12, 2023

As mentioned, the new Icons in EA Sports FC 24 are heavily weighted toward the women's side of the game, which makes sense because this is the first time players have been able to use men and women on the same team. Unsurprisingly, many of those women made a massive impact at the 1999 and 2003 Women's World Cup, when the sport was finally getting more mainstream recognition. The men who have joined the Icon ranks include recent retirees and legends from deep in the game's history. Here are all of the new leaked Icons in EA Sports FC 24:

ST Mia Hamm (93 OVR)

CAM Birgit Prinz (92 OVR)

CAM Bobby Charlton (92 OVR)

CAM Zico (91 OVR)

CM Homare Sawa (91 OVR)

CM Camille Abily (90 OVR)

ST Kelly Smith (89 OVR)

LM Franck Ribéry (88 OVR)

As you can see, this year's crop is heavily weighted to the attack side of the pitch. Fortunately, several of the new Heroes play on that side of the ball, so there should be plenty of options if you're looking for a top-end player at the back. Again, these are just the leaked Icons, so EA could change things when they make the official announcement, but that is very unlikely. Sheriff has correctly called just about everything EA Sports FC 24 has announced this year, and there's not a major reason that'll change here.

What Is EA Sports FC 24's Release Date?

EA Sports FC 24 launches on September 29 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you want to hop in a few days early, you can pre-order the Ultimate Edition and jump in on September 22. Even if you don't decide to grab the Ultimate Edition, the Web App is supposedly launching on September 20, which means you'll be able to get in and start trading to build up your coins before EA Sports FC 24 launches.