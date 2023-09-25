EA Sports FC 24 First Update Released

The first EA Sports FC 24 update -- Title Update #1 -- has been released on PC and will be live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X later today. There's no word of when it will be live on Nintendo Switch. We also don't have many specifics on what exactly the update does. What we do know is that it targets the game's performance, with the goal of stabilizing it. More specifically, it "will address stability issues that could have impacted some players."

"Title Update #1 is now available for the PC version and will soon be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions of EA Sports FC 24 and will address stability issues that could have impacted some players," says EA of the update. "Thanks to those who've provided feedback. Throughout the course of the EA Sports FC 24 season, we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available. Be sure to follow EASFCDIRECT on Twitter and the EASFC Tracker for the latest updates."

And that's it. That's all there is at the moment. If patch notes are going to be released, they will be released here. However, so far, there's no patch notes, which may be because there isn't any improvements, or bug fixes, or new features. How exactly it improves performance though, we don't know because it's not said.

EA Sports FC 24 is set to release worldwide on September 29 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. That said, while it's full release isn't for another five days, the game is currently playable for Ultimate Edition owners.

"EA Sports FC 24 is a new era for The World's Game: 19,000+ fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and over 30 leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created," reads an official blurb about the game. "Feel closer to the game with three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism in every match: HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite Engine, plus new graphic settings that unlock vivid and optimized visuals on PC."