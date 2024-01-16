EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Year: Leaked Players, Release Date

Developer Electronic Arts is on the cusp of releasing its annual Team of the Year promotion into EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. As always, this promo is partially decided by a fan vote that took place last week and will include most of the best players from around the world getting massive boosts to celebrate their achievements from 2023. Recently, the Team of the Year squad has seemingly leaked, giving EA Sports FC 24 fans an early look at what's coming later this week. And for the first time, it looks like the MLS will have a player make the TOTY team.

EAFC TOTY Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff, who has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community over the last two years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years. Here are the currently leaked players:

TOTY Players

Kylian Mbappe – PSG

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Rodri – Manchester City

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

Alisson – Liverpool

As you'd expect, the team is littered with Manchester City players. They won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League last year. Haaland's season was especially historic as the young striker broke all kinds of scoring records in his first season in English soccer. His 36 goals set the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season, and he hasn't fallen off a bit during the current season.

As mentioned, Messi becomes the first MLS player to make the team, though this includes the end of his season with PSG in 2023. Speaking of PSG, Mbappe fairly easily makes the list as he continues to dominate in France. Liverpool is the only other club with more than one player in Alisson and Van Dijk. Of the final three players, Bellingham stands out for his excellent acclimation to playing at the highest stage with Real Madrid.

It's worth noting that EA will likely add at least one more player as the "12th Man Vote" and should include several Honorable Mention cards. However, those haven't been leaked yet, so we'll have to wait and see if they're revealed before the promo launches.

EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Year Leaked Start Date

Team of the Year is confirmed to kick off on January 19. However, it's important to remember that EA will almost certainly hold back at least a few to release as Team of the Year progresses. If this is your first year playing EA Sports FC, the TOTY team comes into the game in batches, starting with the goalkeeper and defenders. EA might follow that same format with the Icon players, which means we won't see someone like Ronaldo until the end of the promo. No matter what, TOTY players should start to drop into packs on January 19.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.