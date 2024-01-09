EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Year Icons: Leaked Players, Release Date

Team of the Year is often one of the most exciting promos in EA Sports FC. That isn't likely to change with EA Sports FC 24, and developer Electronic Arts has opened up voting ahead of the team coming to Ultimate Team on January 19. However, EA Sports FC 24 isn't content to celebrate only the modern-day players. The promo will also include new versions of top Icons alongside the TOTY team that fans can vote on. Because it's not a player vote, many of those Icons have already leaked, giving us a sneak peek of the upcoming team. Below, you'll find the leaked team and the rumored release date.

EAFC TOTY Icons Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff, who has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community over the last two years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years. Here are the currently leaked players:

TOTY Icons Players

Ronaldo – Brazil

Patrick Viera – France

Franck Ribery – France

This list will almost certainly grow over the next week. Last year, EA Sports added 14 Team of the Year Icons to the game over the course of the promo. That included Squad Building Challenges for Hugo Sanchez and Xabi Alonso. Most likely, we'll see more players added as we get closer to the Team of the Year launch date, though leaks don't always catch SBC players, so there may be some surprises in store. Either way, expect to see several more top players added soon.

EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Year Icons Leaked Start Date

As mentioned above, Team of the Year is confirmed to kick off on January 19. Most likely we'll also start to see TOTY Icons added at the same time. However, it's important to remember that EA will almost certainly hold back at least a few to release as Team of the Year progresses. If this is your first year playing EA Sports FC, the TOTY team comes into the game in batches, starting with the goalkeeper and defenders. EA might follow that same format with the Icon players, which means we won't see someone like Ronaldo until the end of the promo. No matter what, TOTY Icons should start to drop into packs on January 19.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.