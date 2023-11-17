EA Sports FC 24: FC Pro Live Upgrade Tracker
Which EA Sports FC 24 FC Pro players are getting upgraded next?
On November 17, developer Electronic Arts introduced a new promo called FC Pro Live. For the first time in the franchise's long history, in-game cards in Ultimate Team will be connected to EA Sports FC 24's real-world pro tournament. These cards can be upgraded based on how those pro players perform, giving them a massive boost if a player can win the whole thing. With that in mind, you'll want to keep up to date with the weekly competition when it kicks off on November 28. Below, you'll find an explanation for how EA Sports FC 24 cards can be upgraded and a list tracking which card is set to get an upgrade after each week's pro games.
How Does the FC Pro Live Event Work in EAFC 24?
Each in-game Ultimate Team card is tied to a specific pro player. If that player can perform well in the tournament, that card will then get upgraded. There are a total of five upgrade milestones for each card if its respective pro can win the whole tournament. Here are the five upgrade milestones:
- 3 Points Earned by Pro Player – +1 In Form Upgrade
- 6 Points Earned by Pro Player – +1 Regular PlayStyle, +1 Alternate Position
- 10 Points Earned by Pro Player – +1 In Form Upgrade
- Qualification for Next Round – +1 In From Upgrade, +1 PlayStyle+
- Pro Player Wins the Championship – +1 In Form Upgrade, +1 Skill Move Rating, +1 Weak Foot Rating
Below is a collection of every in-game card and the player they are connected to. As the tournament progresses, this list will update to show you which players are due for an upgrade.
EAFC 24 FC Pro Open Schedule
The 20 pro players will begin the group stage on November 27 and the tournament will continue through February 3. Every week, the event will kick off at noon CT. Here is the full schedule:
- Group Stage Week 1 – November 27
- Group Stage Week 2 – December 4
- Group Stage Week 3 – December 11
- Group Stage Week 4 – December 18
- Group Stage Week 5 – January 8
- Group Stage Week 6 – January 15
- Group Stage Week 7 – January 22
- Group Stage Week 8 – January 29
- Championship – February 3
Hirving "Chucky" Lozano
- Pro Player: Manuel
- Club Team: PSV
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Manuel Locatelli
- Pro Player: Cowen
- Club Team: Juventus
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Mohamed Simakan
- Pro Player: Vejrgang
- Club Team: RB Leipzig
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Jean-Victor Makengo
- Pro Player: Fouma
- Club Team: FC Lorient
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Sadio Mane
- Pro Player: H1Dalgo
- Club Team: Al Nassr
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Willian
- Pro Player: Young
- Club Team: Fulham
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Kolo Muani
- Pro Player: Lukas_Official11
- Club Team: PSG
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Denis Genreau
- Pro Player: Mark11
- Club Team: Toulouse
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Kalvin Phillips
- Pro Player: Tekkz
- Club Team: Manchester City
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Donyell Malen
- Pro Player: EmreYilmaz
- Club Team: Dortmund
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Angelo Ogbonna
- Pro Player: Antonin_Gabriel
- Club Team: West Ham
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Kalidou Koulibaly
- Pro Player: Abomakkah
- Club Team: Al-Hilal
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Florian Thauvin
- Pro Player: HappyMeal664
- Club Team: Udinese
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Fabinho
- Pro Player: 1OS
- Club Team: Al-Ittihad
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Dele Alli
- Pro Player: Seanldw
- Club Team: Everton
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Ivan Cavaleiro
- Pro Player: Levideweerd
- Club Team: Lille
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Branco van den Boomen
- Pro Player: PHzin
- Club Team: Ajax
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Yann Karamoh
- Pro Player: Matias
- Club Team: Torino
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Isak Hien
- Pro Player: Obrun2002
- Club Team: Hellas Verona
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No
Renan Lodi
- Pro Player: Umut
- Club Team: Marseille
- Points Earned: 0
- Qualify for Championship Round: No