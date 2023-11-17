EA Sports FC 24: FC Pro Live Upgrade Tracker

On November 17, developer Electronic Arts introduced a new promo called FC Pro Live. For the first time in the franchise's long history, in-game cards in Ultimate Team will be connected to EA Sports FC 24's real-world pro tournament. These cards can be upgraded based on how those pro players perform, giving them a massive boost if a player can win the whole thing. With that in mind, you'll want to keep up to date with the weekly competition when it kicks off on November 28. Below, you'll find an explanation for how EA Sports FC 24 cards can be upgraded and a list tracking which card is set to get an upgrade after each week's pro games.

How Does the FC Pro Live Event Work in EAFC 24?

Eat, sleep, and breathe all the thrilling @EASPORTSFCPro Open action.



Introducing #FCPro Live -- Dynamic Special Player Items that upgrade based on the progress of associated #FC24 esports Pros' real-life performances.



Each in-game Ultimate Team card is tied to a specific pro player. If that player can perform well in the tournament, that card will then get upgraded. There are a total of five upgrade milestones for each card if its respective pro can win the whole tournament. Here are the five upgrade milestones:

3 Points Earned by Pro Player – +1 In Form Upgrade

6 Points Earned by Pro Player – +1 Regular PlayStyle, +1 Alternate Position

10 Points Earned by Pro Player – +1 In Form Upgrade

Qualification for Next Round – +1 In From Upgrade, +1 PlayStyle+

Pro Player Wins the Championship – +1 In Form Upgrade, +1 Skill Move Rating, +1 Weak Foot Rating

Below is a collection of every in-game card and the player they are connected to. As the tournament progresses, this list will update to show you which players are due for an upgrade.

EAFC 24 FC Pro Open Schedule

The 20 pro players will begin the group stage on November 27 and the tournament will continue through February 3. Every week, the event will kick off at noon CT. Here is the full schedule:

Group Stage Week 1 – November 27

Group Stage Week 2 – December 4

Group Stage Week 3 – December 11

Group Stage Week 4 – December 18

Group Stage Week 5 – January 8

Group Stage Week 6 – January 15

Group Stage Week 7 – January 22

Group Stage Week 8 – January 29

Championship – February 3



Hirving "Chucky" Lozano

Pro Player : Manuel

: Manuel Club Team : PSV

: PSV Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Manuel Locatelli

Pro Player : Cowen

: Cowen Club Team : Juventus

: Juventus Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Mohamed Simakan

Pro Player : Vejrgang

: Vejrgang Club Team : RB Leipzig

: RB Leipzig Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Jean-Victor Makengo

Pro Player : Fouma

: Fouma Club Team : FC Lorient

: FC Lorient Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Sadio Mane

Pro Player : H1Dalgo

: H1Dalgo Club Team : Al Nassr

: Al Nassr Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Willian

Pro Player : Young

: Young Club Team : Fulham

: Fulham Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Kolo Muani

Pro Player : Lukas_Official11

: Lukas_Official11 Club Team : PSG

: PSG Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Denis Genreau

Pro Player : Mark11

: Mark11 Club Team : Toulouse

: Toulouse Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Kalvin Phillips

Pro Player: Tekkz

Tekkz Club Team: Manchester City

Manchester City Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Donyell Malen

Pro Player : EmreYilmaz

: EmreYilmaz Club Team : Dortmund

: Dortmund Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Angelo Ogbonna

Pro Player : Antonin_Gabriel

: Antonin_Gabriel Club Team : West Ham

: West Ham Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Kalidou Koulibaly

Pro Player : Abomakkah

: Abomakkah Club Team : Al-Hilal

: Al-Hilal Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Florian Thauvin

Pro Player : HappyMeal664

: HappyMeal664 Club Team : Udinese

: Udinese Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Fabinho

Pro Player : 1OS

: 1OS Club Team : Al-Ittihad

: Al-Ittihad Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Dele Alli

Pro Player : Seanldw

: Seanldw Club Team : Everton

: Everton Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Ivan Cavaleiro

Pro Player : Levideweerd

: Levideweerd Club Team : Lille

: Lille Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Branco van den Boomen

Pro Player : PHzin

: PHzin Club Team : Ajax

: Ajax Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Yann Karamoh

Pro Player : Matias

: Matias Club Team : Torino

: Torino Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Isak Hien

Pro Player : Obrun2002

: Obrun2002 Club Team : Hellas Verona

: Hellas Verona Points Earned: 0

0 Qualify for Championship Round: No

Renan Lodi