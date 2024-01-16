EA Sports FC 24 Patch Notes Released for Update 7

Most EA Sports FC 24 fans are squarely focused on the upcoming Team of the Year promo in Ultimate Team. However, the developers continue to work to improve the game from every angle. Today, the team announced that Title Update 7 is coming soon to EA Sports FC 24 and revealed the full patch notes. This patch includes a whole host of gameplay changes that players will want to get familiar with as soon it launches, especially if they're planning to compete in Champs to earn a few great packs during the TOTY period.

Some of the more notable changes from the patch focus on changes to passing. Developer Electronic Arts has gone through and tuned several different passing types, including Lobbed Passes, Precision Passes, and Swerved Through Passes, among others. On top of that, the team has implemented a few player-switching updates that should help you get to the correct player more often when defending. EA has also cleaned up several menu issues that have been plaguing the Ultimate Team menus for the last few weeks, hopefully smoothing everything out before TOTY.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Title Update 7. EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 7 Patch Notes

Title Update #7 will soon be available for all versions of EA SPORTS FC 24 and it will include the changes below.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

The Objectives notification icon was not always visible after exiting and re-entering Ultimate Team.

The Squad Battles menu did not display a competition timer.

Removed substitutions from being unnecessarily listed in SBC requirements.

Sometimes, SBC requirements displayed duplicate club names.

Some Objectives did not display their completion deadline.

After claiming an Objective reward, the notification icon was sometimes still present.

Stadium Item Pack openings in Ultimate Team were resulting in an unintended animation with placeholder text.

Addressed an issue that could have impacted Evolution Player Item selection.

Sometimes, the Objectives notification icon did not appear where intended.

A stability issue could have occurred when interacting with an empty squad.

[PS5/XBSX|S Only] Following a rare UI flow, the Squad menu shortcut did not function as expected.

[PS5 Only] Under some specific Camera Settings, the broadcast package did not always display after scoring a goal in Division Rivals.

[PS4/XB1 Only] When getting a certain amount of red cards in a Friendlies Survival match, it was not possible to advance past the post-match screens.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Reduced the accuracy of Lobbed Passes and Precision Lobbed Passes when taken at extreme angles.

Improved the responsiveness of requested Precision Passes.

Slightly reduced the maximum potential speed of Swerved Through Passes.

Increased the maximum potential ball trajectory height of Lobbed and Precision Lobbed Passes when taken at extreme angles.

Addressed the following issues.

A requested Ground Pass could have sometimes resulted in an unintended animation occurring.

In some situations, a requested Through Pass could have been weaker and less accurate than intended.

Sometimes, a Physical Tackle could have been unintentionally performed on an attacking player without the ball.

Improved auto-switching logic when determining which defender to switch to during some Lofted Through Passes.

Improved player switching logic when two or more users are on the same team.

In some specific situations, an AI teammate could have attempted to control the ball following a user-requested shot.

Improved the consistency of a Secondary Contain request when locked to a player.

In rare instances, the ball physics did not behave as expected after hitting the post.

In some rare cases following a requested pass, the ball carrier could have lost control of the ball by passing through it.

Further improved referee logic when determining offside calls following deflections.

Addressed instances of various Skill Game issues impacting areas such as progression and consistency.

[PS4/XB1 Only] The Precision Pass Drill did not always consider inputs correctly.

[Switch Only] A powerful shot could have sometimes sent the ball through the net.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

When changing outfits, some tattoos could have displayed a placeholder image.

Sometimes in Kick Off VOLTA FOOTBALL, customized controller settings did not apply.

[Switch Only] A powerful shot could have sometimes sent the ball through the goal net.

General, Audio, and Visual

Updated some kits, balls, gloves, boots, ad boards, trophies, tifos, stadium themes, mascots, VIP areas, tattoos, accessories, pre/post-match scenes, and badges.

Added and updated a total of 90 star heads. They will become visible following a server release.

