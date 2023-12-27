EA Sports FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 3: Leaked Players, Release Date

After two teams' worth of players for the Winter Wildcards promo, you may have assumed that EA Sports FC 24 would be ready to move on to something else. That's not the case this week, as leakers have found evidence of a third team of Winter Wildcards players. This team features a few massive names that should make the community very excited when they're added into packs in EA Sports FC 24. Plus, there are still more Objectives and Squad Building Challenges that will be coming into Ultimate Team over the next week, meaning fans will have plenty to keep themselves busy during the tail end of the holiday season.

EAFC Winter Wildcards Team 3 Leaked Players

🚨Salah 🇪🇬 is coming as WINTER WILDCARDS player soon!🔥



Stats are prediction 👀



These leaks come from FUT Sheriff, who has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community over the last two years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff has had a few mistakes over the years, most notably around the holiday season two years ago with a big Gabriel Jesus leak that never came to pass. That said, they've been spot-on with the Winter Wildcards leaks so far this year. Here are the currently leaked players:

Winter Wildcards Players

Mo Salah – Liverpool

Casemiro – Manchester United

Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

Karim Adeyemi – Dortmund

William Saliba – Arsenal

Nuno Mends – PSG (Leaked with Team 2, but has yet to release)

As a reminder, there are still several players coming via SBC. These have all been officially confirmed by EA, so we know exactly when they'll be in EA Sports FC 24. Here are all of the players EA listed in its official announcement who are still left to drop:

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – Dec. 28

Ian Wright – Dec. 29

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – Dec. 30

Davor Suker – Dec. 31

Krepin Diatta (AS Monaco) – Jan. 1

Roy Keane – Jan. 2

John Stones (Manchester City) – Jan. 3

David Trezeguet – Jan. 4

EA Sports FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 3 Leaked Start Date

Nailing down the release date for Winter Wildcards Team 3 is a bit more difficult than usual. Generally, new promos drop on Fridays, but WW Team 2 went into packs on Christmas Day, which was Monday. It's possible Team 3 could come out on a different date, but most likely players will get the new team on December 29 at 12:01 PM CT. That could change depending on what EA wants to do, but it's safe to assume Team 3 will be in packs before New Year's Day.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.