EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Growth Spurt Evolution Upgrade

The marquee feature in Ultimate Team for EA Sports FC 24 this season is the Evolution mechanic. This lets players take one of their lower-rated cards and turn them into someone who can make their lineup. Generally, these Evolutions are better for newer players, so Electronic Arts is dropping several new ones during the holiday season. One of the newest ones in EA Sports FC 24 is the Growth Spurt Evolution, which boosts a low-rated player, making them instantly useable if you're starting out. Below, you'll find some of the best players to use it on and a quick rundown of how the Evolution works.

(Photo: EA Sports)

What is the EAFC 24 Growth Spurt Evolution?

The best part about this Evolution is that it's completely free. Some of the bigger Evolutions recently have been paid, but this one doesn't incur an extra cost, making it something everyone should do regardless of whether you're actually going to use it. Either way, here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall:75

Max Pace: 76

Max Dribbling: 80

Max Physical: 80

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +13 Overall, +10 Pace, +10 Shooting, +11 Dribbling, +9 Physical, +12 Passing, +11 Defending, and the Incisive Pass, Technical and Dead Ball+ PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Growth Spurt Evolution

Because of how big the Overall boost is, this Evolution is very powerful. If you still have the Like a Rock Evolution available, you can get an even more impactful upgrade. Below, you'll find five of the best options, but keep in mind that you can use the Like a Rock Evo on the first one to grab an even better boost.

Romeo Lavia – Chelsea

Josh Dasilva – Brentford

Frances – Real Zaragoza

Toti – Wolves

Anton Stach – TSG Hoffenheim

Lavia, Dasilva, and Frances all require the Like a Rock Evolution to get the most out of them. Fortunately, that Evo is also free, so the only thing holding you back is time. Of the three, Frances might be the most interesting because his boost gives him 86 Pace and he plays center-back. Having that kind of speed at the position will make it much tougher for the speedier strikers to get past him. Lavia and Dasilva play midfield where there Pace won't be quite as ground-breaking, but they'll definitely still worthwhile options for Premier League teams.

Toti also gets to 86 Pace and plays center-back. However, his other stats aren't quite as good as Frances's because he can't take advantage of the Like a Rock Evolution. Stach, on the other hand, plays midfield, making him a solid CDM option if you're rocking a Bundesliga squad.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTW Upgrade Evolution expires on January 20.