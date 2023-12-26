EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Pep's Legacy Evolution Upgrade

Since retiring in 2006, Pep Guardiola has become one of the best managers in the history of soccer. He's won titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, building up superstar players at every stop. To celebrate his incredible career, EA Sports FC 24 has released a brand-new Evolution called Pep's Legacy, which gives you the chance to upgrade a player in Ultimate Team to make them a fixture of your squad. Below, you'll find an explanation of the EA Sports FC 24 Evolution and a rundown of the best players to use it on.

What is the EAFC 24 Pep's Legacy Evolution?

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. To start it, you'll need to spend either 75,000 Coins or 350 FP Points. That's not the steepest price we've seen for Evos, but it does mean you'll want to make sure you're using it on a player you plan to upgrade several times throughout the year. Here are the requirements to keep in mind:

Max Pace: 90

Max Dribbling: 86

Max Physical: 81

Position: LB

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +5 Overall, +4 Shooting, +8 Passing, +5 Dribbling,2 Defending, +2 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, +1 Pace, +2 Physical, and the Tiki Taka and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Pep's Legacy Evolution

Outside of needing to pay to start the Evolution, you'll also notice that most of the best players to use it on are Team of the Week players. These cards are inflated in price right now, so you might want to wait before deciding if this Evo is worth doing. Here are the best players:

Joao Cancelo – Barcelona

Camavinga – Real Madrid

David Alaba (TOTW) Real Madrid

Joao Cancelo (TOTW) – Barcelona

Grimaldo (TOTW) – Bayer Leverkusen

Cancelo's base version and Camavinga are decent options to use the Evo on because you're getting a solid player who you can then build on with future Evos. That said, neither is anything you'd want to write home about after this first upgrade.

On the other hand, the three Team of the Week players not only have potential for future upgrades but are actually very solid players even without looking ahead. It's also worth noting that several Heroes fit into this Evolution, so you might take a look at players like Bompastor and Capdevila. Additionally, if you've been upgrading a left back through previous Evos, they might be able to grab a big boost, so check your club before committing to one of the players above.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTW Upgrade Evolution expires on January 22.