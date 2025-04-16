EA Sports FC 25: How to Vote for the Premier League Team of the Season

EA Sports FC 25 fans have been waiting weeks to hear the official word about the Team of the Season in Ultimate Team. The fan-favorite annual promo is one of the biggest events of the year, and developer Electronic Arts recently revealed that it’s starting on April 25th. The promo will last through June, so fans should strap in for another long event filled with tons of new cards to pick up. For most, the Premier League is the most important league that’s highlighted in TOTS, and you can start voting for your favorite players today. Here’s how to place your vote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Vote for the Premier League TOTS

Voting for the Premier League Team of the Season kicked off on April 16th. The team won’t launch into EA Sports FC 25 until May 2nd, but you can head to the official website to put your vote in. Click this link to head to EA’s site and vote for your winners.

Unlike in previous years, there doesn’t appear to be any in-game rewards for voting. EA doesn’t always do that, but they have given us small rewards in the past. It’s also not clear if other major leagues will also be voted on. We know Ligue 1’s TOTS is coming on April 25th, but there isn’t a way to vote. Hopefully, EA opens up voting for the Bundesliga, Serie A, and LaLiga; however, we’ll have to wait for confirmation from the developer.

Here are the Premier League nominees you can choose from:

Goalkeepers

Matz Sels – Nottingham Forest

David Raya Martin – Arsenal

Jordan Pickford – Everton

Alisson – Liverpool

Dean Henderson – Crystal Palace

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Gabriel – Arsenal

Antonee Robinson – Fulham

Nikola Milenkovic – Nottingham Forest

William Saliba – Arsenal

Murillo – Nottingham Forest

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate – Liverpool

Milos Kerkez – AFC Bournemouth

Ola Aina – Nottingham Forest

Midfielders

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool

Matheus Cunha – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mikkel Damsgaard – Brentford

Moises Caicedo – Chelsea

Morgan Gibbs-White – Nottingham Forest

Declan Rice – Arsenal

Youri Tielemans – Aston Villa

Justin Kluivert – AFC Bournemouth

Alex Iwobi – Fulham

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United

Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool

Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa

Anthony Elanga – Nottingham Forest

Forwards