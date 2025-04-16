EA Sports FC 25: How to Vote for the Premier League Team of the Season

EA Sports FC 25 fans have been waiting weeks to hear the official word about the Team of the Season in Ultimate Team. The fan-favorite annual promo is one of the biggest events of the year, and developer Electronic Arts recently revealed that it’s starting on April 25th. The promo will last through June, so fans should strap in for another long event filled with tons of new cards to pick up. For most, the Premier League is the most important league that’s highlighted in TOTS, and you can start voting for your favorite players today. Here’s how to place your vote.
How to Vote for the Premier League TOTS
Voting for the Premier League Team of the Season kicked off on April 16th. The team won’t launch into EA Sports FC 25 until May 2nd, but you can head to the official website to put your vote in. Click this link to head to EA’s site and vote for your winners.
Unlike in previous years, there doesn’t appear to be any in-game rewards for voting. EA doesn’t always do that, but they have given us small rewards in the past. It’s also not clear if other major leagues will also be voted on. We know Ligue 1’s TOTS is coming on April 25th, but there isn’t a way to vote. Hopefully, EA opens up voting for the Bundesliga, Serie A, and LaLiga; however, we’ll have to wait for confirmation from the developer.
Here are the Premier League nominees you can choose from:
Goalkeepers
- Matz Sels – Nottingham Forest
- David Raya Martin – Arsenal
- Jordan Pickford – Everton
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Dean Henderson – Crystal Palace
Defenders
- Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
- Gabriel – Arsenal
- Antonee Robinson – Fulham
- Nikola Milenkovic – Nottingham Forest
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Murillo – Nottingham Forest
- Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
- Ibrahima Konate – Liverpool
- Milos Kerkez – AFC Bournemouth
- Ola Aina – Nottingham Forest
Midfielders
- Cole Palmer – Chelsea
- Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool
- Matheus Cunha – Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Mikkel Damsgaard – Brentford
- Moises Caicedo – Chelsea
- Morgan Gibbs-White – Nottingham Forest
- Declan Rice – Arsenal
- Youri Tielemans – Aston Villa
- Justin Kluivert – AFC Bournemouth
- Alex Iwobi – Fulham
- Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
- Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United
- Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool
- Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa
- Anthony Elanga – Nottingham Forest
Forwards
- Mo Salah – Liverpool
- Alexander Isak – Newcastle United
- Chris Wood – Nottingham Forest
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
- Jean-Philippe Mateta – Crystal Palace
- Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur
- Yoane Wissa – Brentford