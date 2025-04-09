EA Sports FC 25 Immortals Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 kicked off its Immortals promo in Ultimate Team last week, adding several top-tier Icons and Heroes to packs. The latest leaks revealed that we’re getting another week of Immortals before EA moves toward the Team of the Season promo. Like last week, there likely won’t be any modern players included in the promo. Immortals Team 2 is all about soccer’s greatest players from the past, which means several big-name players are getting new versions. Here’s everything we know about the Immortals Team 2 promo in EA Sports FC 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter account FUT Sheriff. The account has a long history of posting FC leaks and has consistently proven right.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Immortals Icons and Heroes

Icon Pele – Brazil

Icon Eusebio – Portugal (SBC)

Icon Gianluigi Buffon – Italy

Icon Mia Hamm – United States

Icon Lothar Matthaus – Germany

Icon Zico – Brazil (SBC)

Icon Paulo Maldini – Italy (SBC)

Icon Wayne Rooney – England

Icon Homare Sawa – Japan (SBC)

Icon Kelly Smith – England

Icon Camille Abily – France

Icon Jairzinho – Brazil

Hero Javier Mascherano – Argentina

Icon Alessandro Del Piero – Italy

Hero DaMarcus Beasley – United States

Icon Luis Hernandez – Mexico

Icon Gianluca Zambrotta – Italy

Leaked Immortals Modern Players

None

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that EA may hold some of these players back for a mini-release or SBC mid-way through the promo week. Don’t be surprised if every player listed above isn’t available when the promo launches.

It’s also worth noting that all of the Icons listed above will have two versions. One will be higher rated while the other might include a position change reflecting an earlier moment in that player’s career. Several of those lower-rated cards are apparently coming via SBCs. Leaks claim that Maldini, Matthaus, Smith, and Rooney are all in line for two versions in Team 2.

When Does Immortals Team 2 Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, Immortals Team will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on April 11th at 1:00 PM ET. The next promo after that might be Team of the Season, though EA could also release one last surprise before the fan-favorite promo kicks off. Either way, fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer.