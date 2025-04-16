EA Sports FC 25 Title Update #13 Released with These Patch Notes

Title Update #13 has gone live for EA Sports FC 25, and it brings much-needed fixes to known issues. This update is relatively small, especially when compared to previous updates like Title Update #10 or Title Update #12. With FUT Immortals currently ongoing, fans can continue to enjoy this mode and ensure they are selecting the best players without worrying about stability issues. EA Sports FC 25’s developer continues to release these title updates and smaller hotfixes to address issues within the game across all modes. Despite this update’s size, you won’t want to miss out on what is new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to fixing stability issues in EA Sports FC 25, Title Update #13 also fixes PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ not triggering in-game and various cosmetics issues. While a minor update, these issues did cause problems and could be distracting during a match. Various game modes now perform and look better across the game and make for a more enjoyable experience.

This update is available for all platforms and is live now. Players can likely expect the next update to be larger and bring more content changes and bug fixes. To get a full look at everything within this EA Sports FC 25 title update, you can read the full patch notes below.

ea sports fc 25 vini mbappe.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

A PlayStyle or PlayStyle+ did not trigger in-game for a Player Item with greater than 12 PlayStyles.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated several aspects of CONMEBOL competitions, such as competition seeds, kits, teams, crests, banners, flags, scarfs, balls and ad boards.

Addressed the following issue: