EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for the Hawk Evolution

EA Sports FC 25 released the second week of Immortals into Ultimate Team on April 11th. As with Week 1, that means several new Icons and Heroes are now in packs, giving players something exciting to pack while we wait for Team of the Season to launch. However, the top cards are incredibly hard to pack. The developers aren’t quite ready to start giving everyone the best players in the game. Thankfully, EA Sports continues to release new Evolutions, allowing everyone to make a great card. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gladiator Evolution in FC 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hawk Evolution Explained

The best news about this Evolution is that it’s completely free. Even if the player doesn’t make your main squad, you should still do this Evolution. It’s never a bad thing to have high-rated cards in your club for Squad Building Challenges. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 89

Max Pace: 94

Max Dribbling: 98

Max PlayStyles: 9

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +1 Overall, +3 Pace, +6 Shooting, +6 Physical, and the Trivela and Aerial PlayStyles.

Best Players for the Hawk Evolution

The Hawk Evo is a bit boring considering some of the more recent Evolutions. It’s a simple boost to pace and shooting, so you’ll want to use it on strikers and wingers, though attacking midfielders can work. Here are our picks for the Hawk Evolution:

Immortals Icon Wayne Rooney (CAM version) – England

Immortals Icon Gianluca Zambrotta (RM version) – Italy

Immortals Icon Laurent Blanc (CAM version) – France

Team of the Week Lionel Messi – Inter Miami CF

Neymar Jr – Al Hilal

The Hawk Evolution expires on April 25th. That should be around the launch of the Team of the Season promo. We don’t know the exact date yet, but previous iterations of the promo tend to hit Ultimate Team at the end of April. The first week of TOTS generally brings a best-of version of Team of the Week and a second team of players from around the world that the community votes on. After that, we’ll start to get league-based teams, which means we’re only a few weeks away from seeing top players from the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.