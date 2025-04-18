EA Sports FC 25 Leak Reveals Paid Season Pass Is Coming Soon

During the pre-release cycle for EA Sports FC 25, rumors started to swirl that the developers planned to release a paid version of the season pass in Ultimate Team. Many other games, including NBA 2K25, have added paid season passes after the success Fortnite has had with its paid battle pass. However, FC 25‘s pass started the year fully free-to-play. That said, leaks have started to emerge that EA is finally adding a season pass next week alongside the launch of Team of the Season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

These leaks come via notable leakers Fut Sheriff and Asy Fut Trader. As with any leak, you’ll want to take this with a massive grain of salt until Electronic Arts says something official. Though it’s worth noting that Fut Sheriff hasn’t missed with many of their leaks during FC 25. Their track record isn’t perfect, but it’s as close to unblemished as anyone at this point.

Fut Sheriff and company claim that the paid season pass will launch with Season 7, which starts on April 24th, one day before Team of the Season kicks off. Veteran players know that TOTS is one of the biggest promos of the year, and EA often starts to experiment with Ultimate Team around then as the game is starting to wind down and prepare for the next year’s version.

As of this writing, we don’t have any information about what’s going to be included in the paid season pass. Many assume it will heavily feature new, powerful Evolutions, but EA hasn’t given any hints about what to expect. With that in mind, it’s impossible to know if the pass will be worth it.

We also don’t yet know how much it will cost. NBA 2K25 has two paid versions of its pass. The Pro Pass costs $9.99, while the Hall of Fame Pass is $19.99. However, leakers are claiming that the FC 25 pass will have one major change from its basketball counterpart. Supposedly, you can buy the paid pass with real-world money or in-game Coins, meaning you don’t have to spend extra cash if you have enough in-game currency. Again, we have no way to know how many Coins the pass will cost, but having the option is a good step from EA Sports FC 25.

As mentioned, the paid season pass will launch before Team of the Season starts on April 25th. The first week of the promo will include players from Ligue 1, Arkema Premier League (Women’s Ligue 1), and Eredivisie. The promo will last for seven weeks and give every major league its time in the sun. While EA isn’t letting players vote for the Ligue 1 squad, you can vote for the Premier League team. Presumably, the team will also let players vote for the Bundesliga, Serie A, and La Liga squads over the next few weeks, though we haven’t gotten official word about the developer’s plans.

While we still have a week to go until TOTS, you’ll still want to log in during the next week, as FC 25 is running a TOTS Warm-Up campaign. You’ll be able to earn tons of packs to save for next week, giving you a much better shot at packing a top player, and maybe earning enough Coins to buy the new paid season pass.