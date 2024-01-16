EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Icon Upgrade Evolution

With Team of the Year about to kick off in EA Sports FC 24, the developers at Electronic Arts are doing everything they can to drum up hype. This is generally the biggest promo of the year in Ultimate Team, and the lead-up makes it clear that this year won't be any different. On January 16, the team dropped a massive new Evolution, letting players take one of the lower-rated Icons in their club and give them a hefty boost. Unfortunately, it's also the most expensive Evolution we've seen to date, so if you're going to take advantage of it, you'll want to make sure you're using the correct player. Below, you'll find a quick rundown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

As mentioned, this Evolution comes with a sizeable price tag. You'll need to drop either 200,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points. For reference, 1050 FC Points will run you $9.99, so it's basically a ten-dollar upgrade you're paying for. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 89

Max Pace: 86

Min Shooting: 78

Max Passing: 91

Max Physical: 87

Rarity: Icon

Max PlayStyles: 8

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +2 Overall, +4 Shooting, +3 Passing, +3 Dribbling, +2 Defending, +3 Physical, +3 Pace, and the Tiki Taka and First Touch PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Icon Upgrade Evolution

Because you can only use Icons, your options are limited. EA has also used the requirements to make sure you can't use many defenders, narrowing things down even further. That said, there are a few of the available Icons who stand out from the crowd. Here's the list:

Socrates – Brazil

Gianfranco Zola – Italy

Micahel Ballack – Germany

Robin Van Persie – Netherlands

Pavel Nedved – Czech Republic

Bastian Schweinsteiger – Germany

Socrates is likely the best option if you already have him in your club. However, you won't want to run out and buy him because he'll cost you an extra 230,000 on top of the Evolution Price. You could say the same for most of these players, but Socrates is the most expensive of the lot for a reason.

Zola isn't a bad second option. As a striker, he isn't going to outpace everyone, but his shooting and dribbling combo makes him deadly. Van Persie is basically the same as Zola but is more of a traditional striker given his height. Nedved is probably best played in the attacking midfield role given his skills, especially if you're able to take advantage of his Power Shot PlayStyle+.

Finally, Ballack and Schweinsteiger will play similar roles, though Ballack is definitely the better of the two going forward. Either of them can do a job as a more defensive-minded mid, so it's really just down to preference if that's the direction you choose to go.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Icon Upgrade Evolution expires on February 13.