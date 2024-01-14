EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Fast Forward Evolution Upgrade

EA Sports FC 24 is about to kick off its yearly Team of the Year promotion. This week, the top players from around the world will get new versions in Ultimate Team, boosting their player cards to the moon. However, it's not just the best players who have a chance to get an upgrade. With EA Sports FC 24, developer Electronic Arts introduced Evolutions letting players take low-rated cards and give them a boost. Recently, the team dropped the Fast Forward Evolution, and it can be used to boost a 64 OVR card up to 89, making them a stud player in your lineup. Below, you'll find a rundown on the Evolution and a list of all the best players.

What is the EAFC 24 Fast Forward Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this Evolution is a paid one, which means you'll need to drop either 75,000 Coins or 350 FP Points. It can also only be used by centerbacks, limiting its utility some. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 64

Max Pace: 69

Max Dribbling: 62

Max Defending: 67

Max Physical: 65

Position: CB

Max PlayStyles: 7

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +25 Overall, +16 Pace, +22 Passing, +24 Defending, +10 Shooting, +23 Dribbling, +24 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, and the Jockey, Slide Tackle, and Brusier PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Fast Forward Evolution

Of course, because this Evolution is targeting Bronze players, you're not going to give a boost to one of the game's biggest stars. In many ways, the best thing to do is pick a player who fits the bill and plays for one of your favorite teams. That said, there are a few players who stand above the rest. Here's the list:

Laurin Curda – Paderborn

Lewis Schouten – AZ

Santiago Quiros – Racing Club

Yannis Letard – LASK

Of these players, Curda might be the most interesting one because he can also flex to right-mid or right-wing. Now, he doesn't have good enough shooting to be effective in getting forward, but he could be a great candidate for future Evolutions after this boost. Either way, he'll make a solid CB who is half-decent on the ball.

Schouten can flex to the mid-field, giving him a little utility. He also brings Netherlands links, making it easier to get him into a team. The same is true of Letard, though he lacks quality on the ball, making him a less popular pick. That said, because he's French, he would be another good target for future Evos.

Finally, Quiros lacks the Pace of the other players but is adequate in the back. It's also worth noting that guys like Hendry Blank and Fabio Chiarodia are even better than the players above, but only if you have other Evolutions available. With just the base version, they're fine but aren't anything to write home about.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Fast Forward Evolution expires on February 10.