EA Won’t Reboot Dead Space, but Its New Battlefield 6 Crossover Is the Next Best Thing

Battlefield 6 may not a horror game, but it, like many other non-horror titles, is gearing up for the season with its own Halloween event. But instead of shooting generic zombies in a nondescript world, the military shooter is crossing over with fellow Electronic Arts franchise Dead Space. And while briefly teased before, the team went more into detail about what players can expect.

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The event will run from October 20th to around November 10th. However, the new PVE mode called Marker Incursion will run until about November 3rd. This limited-time mode will cover the new Area 51 map in goop and support up to 16 combatants. In it, players run through parts of the map to destroy Markers before these cursed religious structures set off a Convergence, a cataclysmic event in the Dead Space universe. The enemies in this mode are also soldiers corrupted by the Marker’s presence and resemble necromorphs, the nasty monsters from the Dead Space games. Also, this mode is technically part of Redsec, meaning it is free to play.

The Battlefield 6 Dead Space Crossover Isn’t Limited to the New Mode

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There’s more than just a new map variant and mode, too. The series’ iconic Pulse Rifle will be lying around on the map — called the DS-23 Pulse Rifle here — and give those who wield it a hefty automatic rifle. Killing infected soldiers and completing challenges will also unlock special Semiconductors, which players can turn into CEC Credits to spend on various Dead Space-themed cosmetics like character skins, armor, patches, backgrounds, and more, as shown below.

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

There are even two store bundles that will be available until around November 10th. One is headlined by armor reminiscent of getup on the Dead Space 2 box and the other’s main item is a black gun covered in various Marker symbols. The former is 2,100 Battlefield Coins and the latter is 1,600 Battlefield Coins, which is around $20 and $15, respectively. The contents of each drop are in the slideshow below.

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

While some are likely happy to see Dead Space in some form, it’s a tad strange, especially given the impossibly slim odds of seeing a new Dead Space game. Dead Space 3 was not received well and failed to meet EA’s unrealistic expectations, even though the team was concepting a fourth mainline entry. Capcom’s successful Resident Evil remakes were theorized to have encouraged EA to give Dead Space another shot, which led to the widely highly praised 2023 remake of the 2008 series debut.

But it’s unlikely another entry is on the way. Former writer and producer Chuck Beaver stated recently in May that the “numbers just aren’t there” for another installment. EA would also undoubtedly have to spend millions of dollars on it, and it’s hard to see how a niche series like this would, in EA’s eyes, justify the investment. It has already fallen short of EA’s expectations once before, as Dead Space 3 didn’t hit the 5 million target former EA Labels president Frank Gibeau spoke about. A Bloomberg report on the 2023 remake also cited softer than expected sales as a reason for halting further Dead Space projects. Visceral Games, the team behind the original Dead Space trilogy, was disbanded in 2017. Motive Studio, the studio behind the 2023 remake, is also now working on Battlefield 6 and a mysterious Iron Man game.

EA has consistently rejected plans to make more, as it allegedly rejected a pitch in 2024 from former executive producer Glen Schofield. Schofield later announced his retirement in July 2026 after decades in the games industry. By shuffling around former Dead Space creatives and denying other people to create another, the chances of seeing another installment are dire, especially in lieu of the incoming leveraged buyout that’s going to further tighten EA’s wallet. EA could possibly sell off the franchise, as some have noted, but that doesn’t inspire much hope.

How does this Dead Space crossover look to you? Are you planning to jump in and blow up some Markers? Tell us in the comments.