Battlefield 6 Teases New Crossover With Dead Space Just in Time for Halloween

As Electronic Arts continues to throw more and more franchises into the wood chipper, it’s inevitable many will only be trotted out through the smallest of crossovers. Darlings of yesteryear are resurrected to be mere ornaments on the bigger franchises that can make the line go up even more sharply. This has been true with Dead Space over the years and will likely continue into the future, especially with Battlefield 6‘s new Dead Space-themed cosmetics.

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This reveal came in the form of Battlefield 6‘s Season 5 trailer. Set to a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “I’m Gonna Live Till I Die,” it shows a fairly bombastic warzone in a new map set in Las Vegas and all the gambling and gambling-adjacent accoutrements that setting entails. It teases how there will be three more maps, six new weapons, two additional vehicles, new events, and another mode in Redsec before leaving on a familiar sight: the Marker from Dead Space. The camera tracks closely with the nefarious statue before warping the audio and visuals and ending the trailer.

It’s unclear what exactly this will entail in the game, but it is likely it will tie into the previously promised Halloween event. The two soldiers in the brief tease are wearing armor inspired by Dead Space protagonist Isaac Clarke, which will undoubtedly be on sale in some capacity. A leak from September showed two Dead Space skins, both of which were akin to the box art-worthy armor sets from Dead Space and Dead Space 2.

Various DICE developers have previously said skins for the game will be “authentic” and “grounded,” so while this Dead Space attire getup isn’t akin to Call of Duty’s many random pop culture skins, it remains to be seen how players will react to these muted, sci-fi-inspired costumes. Battlefield 6 previously crossed over with Top Gun: Maverick, which is much closer to Battlefield’s aesthetics.

Battlefield 6‘s Season 5 Trailer Teases Dead Space at the End

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Dead Space has long since been a franchise EA has spliced into other games. Skate most recently had its own Dead Space gear in October 2025 and charged around $40 for it. The Dead Space armor has shown up in other titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Knockout City, Minecraft, and Dragon Age 2, just to name a few.

Many of these crossovers look a little strange when juxtaposed against EA’s ongoing internal struggle with the series. After Dead Space 3‘s cold reception and failure to hit EA’s lofty expectations, the series was put on ice, despite ideas floating around about a fourth mainline entry. Capcom’s success with the Resident Evil remakes were theorized to have inspired EA to give the series another shot, leading to the widely beloved 2023 remake of the first game

However, the dreams of a renewed interest in the series have more or less died. Writer and producer Chuck Beaver said in May that the “numbers just aren’t there” for another installment. Because it is a AAA game, EA would need to sink millions upon millions of dollars into it, and it’s unlikely a niche series like this would be able to make enough money for EA to make the investment worth it. This has already happened before, as Dead Space 3 fell short of the 5 million target former EA Labels president Frank Gibeau spoke about. Bloomberg‘s report on the 2023 remake also cited disappointing sales as a reason for the team to not pursue more Dead Space projects. The original Dead Space studio, Visceral Games, was disbanded in 2017, while 2023 remake developer Motive Studio is working on Battlefield 6 and an Iron Man game.

EA also reportedly rejected a pitch for another Dead Space in 2024 from former executive producer Glen Schofield. Schofield then announced his retirement from the games industry in July 2026. With former Dead Space creatives getting shuffled to other projects or being denied the opportunity to make another, chances for another Dead Space are incredibly small, especially with the incoming leveraged buyout that’s sure to shrink EA’s portfolio even more. It’s possible EA could sell the license, as some have posited, but even that doesn’t inspire much hope.

Should EA sell off Dead Space to the highest bidder? Or should it just greenlight another? Tell us in the comments.