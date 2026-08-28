Iron Man Game Developer Responds to Leaked Footage

The team behind EA’s upcoming Iron Man video game has responded to the recently leaked footage that has been making the rounds on the internet. Earlier this morning, an in-progress trailer for Iron Man appeared online and gave fans a glimpse at the title’s potential story and gameplay. This represented the first showing of the game since EA and developer Motive Studio revealed that the project was in development back in 2022. Now, as a result of this leak becoming so widespread, the developer behind Iron Man has acknowledged its existence.

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In a post on social media, those working on Iron Man indicated that the footage that has been shown off is very much real. Expectedly, the team said that this trailer becoming public wasn’t something that it had intended, but it seemingly wasn’t too upset about the situation. Instead, it merely stressed that this footage was the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what Iron Man has to offer and that it will be sharing more info on the game when it’s prepared to do so.

“Well, that didn’t go as planned,” the statement read. “But now you know, and we’ve got a lot more to show you. See you when we’re ready.”

Well, that didn't go as planned. But now you know, and we've got a lot more to show you. See you when we’re ready. pic.twitter.com/tU4TtUoZYZ — Iron Man (@PlayIronManGame) August 28, 2026

While it could be assumed that this social media account isn’t official, Marvel Games itself ended up sharing the post from its own channels. As such, it’s obvious that this avenue is where more communication tied to Iron Man will be coming from in the future. EA and Marvel Games have been sitting on this social media page for Iron Man since 2023, as well, which just goes to show how long it’s been preparing to talk more about the game.

Currently, EA and Motive Studio haven’t provided any specifics about Iron Man, specifically when it comes to its launch. Given that this trailer is clearly being put together behind the scenes, though, it suggests that we’ll likely see more of the title at some point in the months ahead. If all goes well, this could lead to Iron Man releasing in 2027 at the absolute earliest. Such a move would also make a lot of sense for Marvel Games, as it would allow the brand to have another title ready to go in the wake of Marvel’s Wolverine arriving next month.

At the time of this writing, Iron Man hasn’t been confirmed for any platforms, although it will almost certainly come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Once we know more about the game in an official capacity, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook