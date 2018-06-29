Massive 15% Off eBay Sale is a Gaming Gold Mine

eBay is running another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off just about everything that they sell. That having been said, these massive eBay sales are a golden opportunity for gamers to grab items from their wish lists – including Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 consoles as well as Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

The sale begins runs until midnight EST tonight, June 29th only. All you need to do is put over $25 worth of stuff in your cart and use the code PERFECTDAY at checkout. The max savings is capped at $100. Again, the sale is good for just about everything that eBay sells (see exclusions) but we’ve added a few links that gamers might be interested in below. You’ll want to jump on these as soon as possible during the sale window because sell outs are pretty much guaranteed.

• Nintendo Switch Console (Gray) / Neon

• PlayStation 4 Pro Console

• Xbox One X

• PlayStation Plus Memberships

• Xbox Live Gold Memberships

• Graphics Cards

• All Gaming

• 4K Televisions

Needless to say, if you’re looking for something special (whether it’s gaming-related or not), now would be the time to get it. Happy shopping!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.