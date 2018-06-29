Gaming

Massive 15% Off eBay Sale is a Gaming Gold Mine

eBay is running another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off just about everything that they sell. That having been said, these massive eBay sales are a golden opportunity for gamers to grab items from their wish lists – including Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 consoles as well as Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

The sale begins runs until midnight EST tonight, June 29th only. All you need to do is put over $25 worth of stuff in your cart and use the code PERFECTDAY at checkout. The max savings is capped at $100. Again, the sale is good for just about everything that eBay sells (see exclusions) but we’ve added a few links that gamers might be interested in below. You’ll want to jump on these as soon as possible during the sale window because sell outs are pretty much guaranteed.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for something special (whether it’s gaming-related or not), now would be the time to get it. Happy shopping!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

