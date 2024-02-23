eBay Set To Auction 151 Rare and Infamous Pokemon TCG Cards and Collectibles

With Pokemon Day 2024 just around the corner on February 27th, fans need to prepare to catch all of the things, especially when it comes to a unique auction that's happening on eBay. Starting at 12:01 am EST on February 27 and running until 12:01am EST on February 28 you'll be able to bid on 151 rare Pokémon TCG cards and special collaboration items, including the Base Set First Edition, the controversial "Pikachu with Gray Felt Hat" card, and collab items like a Fendi x FRGMNT x Pokémon Peekaboo ISeeU Petite bag. What's more, the bidding on all items will start at just $1.51.

Note that the cards for eBay's "Catch 151" auction will be supplied by leading eBay sellers like TCA Gaming, TheTCGenius and, ZandGEmporium, and each will be backed by eBay Authenticity Guarantee. The complete list of items that will be up for grabs hasn't been released, but some highlights are outlined below.

A collection of cards from the game's first trading card release, the infamous Base Set First Edition, including Charizard, Blastoise, Venusaur, Mewtwo, Zapdos and more

Alternate issues of the game's most popular Pokémon, such as Dark Charizard, Sabrina's Gengar and Shining Tyranitar

One-of-a-kind promo cards, from the much-adored Corocoro Mew to last year's "Pikachu with Gray Felt Hat" released in partnership with the Van Gogh Museum – an instant sellout at release

Highly desired modern "chase" cards, including a copy of the Evolving Skies release of Umbreon VMAX featuring alternate, full-card art aptly nicknamed "Moonbreon" and Special Illustration versions of Mew and Charizard from Paldean Fates

Several collaboration items developed in partnership with top luxury, fashion and sporting goods brands, including a Fendi x FRGMNT x Pokémon Peekaboo ISeeU Petite bag featuring Dratini and Tiffany x Arsham Studio x Pokémon Diamond Necklace with Pikachu Pendant

If you're game to get in on the Pokemon Catch 151 bidding war, be ready and waiting at this eBay page on the launch date. Of course, the bidding may start at $1.51, but with eBay being one of the biggest destinations for Pokemon collectors, expect some seriously expensive competition. For example, the most expensive Pokemon item sold on eBay in 2023 was the PSA 10 GEM MINT Charizard Base Set 1st Edition Shadowless Pokémon Card 4/102 ZM1 in November 2023 priced at $217,500.

"Pokémon Day has become an iconic moment for the community to come together and celebrate their fandom – for many Pokémon trainers, hunting down and 'catching' cards and collectibles on eBay is all part of the experience," said Gene Cook, VP of Global Collectibles at eBay. "The 'Catch 151' event is celebrating that dedication by offering one of the most incredible collections of rare, high-end collectibles in a single event."

On a related note, The Pokemon Company will host a Pokemon Presents on February 27th at 9 AM ET. Be sure to watch a special episode of the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, for live reactions and a breakdown of everything that was announced.