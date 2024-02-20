Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree Gameplay Trailer Announced

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment have announced the first trailer for Elden Ring's upcoming DLC Shadow of the Erdtree will be dropping in less than 24 hours. Nearly one year ago, Shadow of the Erdtree was announced with nothing more than a brief teaser image. Since that time, Elden Ring fans have been eager to learn more about this expansion, but FromSoftware has refused to say anything new. Finally, after such a prolonged wait, this silence will be coming to a close tomorrow morning.

Announced on social media this afternoon, FromSoftware confirmed that the gameplay trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be going live tomorrow, February 21, at 7:00am PST/10:00am EST. This trailer is said to last three minutes in total and should presumably give fans a look at the new features and storyline that will be found in this expansion. For the time being, FromSoftware hasn't said if a release date for Shadow of the Erdtree will also be coming with this reveal, which means that fans will simply have to wait to learn more in the morning.

The first trailer for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed in 16 hours. Join us at 15:00 UTC.https://t.co/vdG8dJvcet pic.twitter.com/lBbKJYxW2z — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 20, 2024

When it comes to the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco haven't committed to even a broad release window. Past leaks tied to Elden Ring have suggested some recent activity has been happening behind the scenes that could point to a release in the near term. Then again, a recent update from FromSoftware's parent company within the past week led some fans to believe that the DLC could be further away than anticipated. If nothing else, the fact that FromSoftware is now finally ready to show off Shadow of the Erdtree in some capacity suggests that a release in 2024 is looking incredibly likely. When more details come about tomorrow, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

