Elden Ring DLC Now Seems Further Away Than Expected

It’s been a very long wait for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and it seems fans will have to keep waiting. Fans were hoping that the DLC might release this month in time for the game’s second anniversary, but those hopes were seemingly squashed following Kadokawa’s recent earnings report. There, a slide about “Future Outlook” mentions that FromSoftware “will further step up efforts to improve profitability in the medium to long term” and that includes “the development of major DLC.” In the Q&A section of the report, Kadokawa also addressed the DLC’s lack of release date.

“We are currently working hard on the development of DLC for ELDEN RING but we have not announced a release date at this time,” the report reads.

Shadow of the Erdtree: What We Know

The DLC for Elden Ring was officially revealed last year on the game’s one-year anniversary. Presumably, the DLC will be a substantial one given how long it’s taking, but there’s really no way of knowing for sure. Since that initial announcement, there’s basically been nothing in terms of information about what the DLC will include, or what fans can expect to see. Kadokawa and FromSoftware have provided occasional updates, but these have been sparse on details, usually just letting players know that things are still moving along. That’s bound to be frustrating for Elden Ring fans, who have been left waiting nearly two years for additional content. All fans can hope is that when it does inevitably release, it will reach the lofty standards set by the base game.

Elden Ring Reception

On November 28th, 2022, Elden Ring released on PlayStation and Xbox platforms as well as PC. Hype had surrounded the game for years leading up to its release, but few could have anticipated the game’s success. Elden Ring went on to sell more than 20 million copies, and it ended up winning Game of the Year from The Game Awards. As a result, fans are no doubt starving for new content!

While FromSoftware is hard at work on Shadow of the Erdtree, Tencent has apparently been working on a mobile version of Elden Ring. Nothing official has been announced, but a recent report from Reuters claims that “a few dozen people” have been working to bring an Elden Ring game to iOS and Android. The game is apparently taking a free-to-play approach, in a style that’s being compared to Genshin Impact. Apparently, things haven’t been progressing quickly on the game, and it remains to be seen if it will ever get released. If it does, hopefully the mobile version will manage to capture the elements that made the console version so popular!

