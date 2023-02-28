Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree Revealed

Elden Ring players holding out for a DLC announcement finally had their wishes granted this week with FromSoftware announcing Shadow of the Erdtree, and new expansion that's currently in development. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced the DLC in a rather unceremonious way through a simple tweet instead of making an appearance at a big event like last week's State of Play or anything on the horizon, though those who've been waiting on the DLC announcement since the game came out roughly a year ago probably aren't too picky about how that announcement comes through.

Unfortunately, that's all we know about the expansion right now – that it's in development. Some key art for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion was shared, too, though it offers little in the way of details about this DLC and what it consists of.

FromSoftware did not yet announce a release date nor window for the first Elden Ring expansion.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

Elden Ring's success is a well-established story by now with the game just recently amassing over 20 million copies sold. People were very, very excited around the game's one-year anniversary since they thought that would be the perfect time for an Elden Ring DLC announcement, but that date came and went without anything to show in the way of DLC or expansions. Updates for Elden Ring's retail listings as well as rumors about a supposed DLC helped fuel expectations for some sort of extra content, too, which is mostly what people have been riding in lieu of an actual announcement. Last week's State of Play was an event many were looking to for some sort of Elden Ring DLC announcement given that PlayStation said we'd see some third-party games there, though that event came and went with no news.

Of course, these hopes for the Elden Ring DLC were held for good reason. FromSoftware's past games have set a precedent for DLC coming to games post-release – the SoulsBorne games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne and most things in between. An expanded story and more boss fights are guaranteed, though it remains to be seen what else will be included in this Elden Ring DLC.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree does not yet have a release date but is currently in development.