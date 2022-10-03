Elden Ring Player Beats Malenia at Level 1 Using a Dance Pad

Since the game's release earlier this year, Elden Ring players have pulled off a number of impressive feats. Some of them have even done so using their feet and a Dance Pad controller from Dance Dance Revolution. Twitch streamer @MissMikkaa did just that when she defeated Malenia at Level 1 using the Dance Pad. The accomplishment took quite a bit of practice to pull off; in total, she spent more than 15 hours, and 553 tries. Making the accomplishment even more impressive, @MissMikkaa only used four healing flasks in total when she got the win!

A clip of the accomplishment by @MissMikkaa can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

I DID IT! I killed Malenia LEVEL 1 with a DANCE PAD! It took me 553 tries and over 15 hours. I only used 4 healing flasks on the kill. I CAN'T BELIEVE IT! W pic.twitter.com/Z8jNMUQcXY — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) October 2, 2022

The Dance Dance Revolution Dance Pad controller has given Elden Ring fans a unique way of making the game even more difficult for themselves. While Elden Ring already offers a steep challenge for players, some like making things even harder for themselves! @MissMikkaa is not alone in this type of accomplishment; back in April, Reddit user Ugoroszczak managed to defeat the game's final boss using the Dance Pad. This type of feat isn't the kind of thing that any gamer will want to try for themselves, but it's still pretty cool to see!

Elden Ring released back in February, and the game has been a massive success for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. The game represents the latest from director Hidetaka Miyazaki, and is a very likely candidate for Game of the Year. There are still a few months to go until the end of 2022, and a handful of major releases set to come out, including The Callisto Protocol, Bayonetta 3, and God of War Ragnarok. It remains to be seen what games will top 2022's end of the year lists, but it's a safe bet most will feature Elden Ring!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

