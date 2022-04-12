Elden Ring Player Beats the Final Boss Using DDR Dance Pad

Since the game’s debut earlier this year, Elden Ring has given players a significant amount of difficulty. However, some players like to add an extra level of challenge for themselves. For example, Reddit user Ugoroszczak decided that beating Radagon and the Elden Beast alone wasn’t difficult enough, opting to take on the final Elden Ring boss fight using a Dance Pad from Dance Dance Revolution. According to Ugoroszczak, the accomplishment took more than five hours to complete, but the achievement earned him quite a bit of respect from his fellow posters. This definitely isn’t something that anyone could pull off!

Ugoroszczak’s original Reddit post can be found right here, and a video of the accomplishment can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Dance Pad was specifically designed for rhythm games like DDR, skilled players have been using it for years it to add another level of challenge to already difficult games. Ugoroszczak says that the hardest part of using the Dance Pad as opposed to a traditional controller is that it made it difficult to control the camera, which seems easy to imagine. However, he pulled it off, giving him major bragging rights over just about any other Elden Ring player.

Developed by FromSoftware, Elden Ring is the latest game from director Hidetaka Miyazaki. The game dropped in February, and quickly found a large and passionate fanbase. Miyazaki’s games have always been known for their high level of difficulty, and Elden Ring is no exception. For many players, that’s part of the charm, which is why so many look for ways to make it even more challenging. Of course, not everyone will be able to pull off a feat as impressive as this one by Ugoroszczak, but it definitely feels like a new high bar has been set!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What are your thoughts on Elden Ring? Are you amazed by what Ugoroszczak was able to pull off? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!