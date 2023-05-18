Kadokawa Earned Record Revenue in 2023 With Elden Ring, Sword Art Online

Kadokawa has been a mover and shaker in the realm of Japanese media since it first opened its doors in 1945. While the company might be best known for its work on the manga side of entertainment, fans might be surprised that it played a big role in the realm of video games as well. Now you might be thinking that there might have been an Elden Ring manga series you might have missed, but that isn't the case, as the Lands Between has a lot to thank Kadokawa for specifically.

When it comes to Kadokawa's profits in 2023, the corporation has so far netted over $1.88 billion USD so far, a record for the company, when it comes to its many avenues in the world of entertainment. With Elden Ring specifically, Kadokawa owns a large share of the developers that helped make this successor to the Dark Souls series, From Software. While not confirmed for this year, video game fans are waiting with bated breath when it comes to new information regarding the release of the Elden Ring DLC, "Shadow of The Erdtree". If From Software stays true to past entries such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Elden Ring's downloadable content will offer players more challenges than they can wave a stick at.

(Photo: Kadokawa & From Software)

Kadokawa's Manga Performance

When it comes to the manga department, Kadokawa's top ten manga series might be a surprise to some fans. When it comes to manga sales in total, the company has received a profit of around $118 million USD, though this is a slight decrease year-over-year of around .62%. The list of top-selling manga for Kadokawa reads as such:

Sword Art Online Overlord Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute Kadokawa Manga Gakushu Series Pan Dorobou Re:Zero Bungo Stray Dogs Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei Fate Love Live

Currently, Kadokawa hasn't revealed any plans when it comes to a potential Elden Ring manga. In the past, we have received North American comic books that further fleshed out the worlds of Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Considering how mysterious the world of the Lands Between is, any additional explanations as to the game universe might be welcomed by gamers.

