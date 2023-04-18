Elden Ring Update 1.09.1 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has today released update version 1.09.1 for the popular action-adventure game across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Roughly one month ago, Elden Ring patch 1.09 finally released and made some tweaks to various weapons while also adding ray tracing to current-gen hardware. And while this update was largely met positively from fans, FromSoft has today pushed out a new hotfix to improve some things seen in this previous patch.

Available to download at this very moment, the newest update for Elden Ring only makes a couple of changes overall. Specifically, FromSoftware fixed a problem with skills and weapons that didn't increase attack power properly. The studio also rectified bugs tied to the Contagious Fury ability tied to the Jellyfish Shield while also further balancing the Cursed-Blood Slice skill. Lastly, FromSoftware also provided further context on how to tweak ray tracing for those have had trouble with the new graphical element of the game.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Elden Ring update attached below.

Patch Notes

Fixed a bug where the effects of some Skills, Incantations, Items and Weapons that increased attack power were not applied to Spells and Incantations.

Fixed a bug where the Skill Contagious Fury from the Jellyfish Shield kept increasing attack power when unequipping the shield or switching to a different weapon.

Decreased the poise damage of the Cursed-Blood Slice Skill.

PC Ray Tracing Settings

Under certain circumstances, ray tracing has been enabled by default after updating the game to version 1.09.

If Ray Tracing has been unintentionally enabled and is impacting your game, you can disable it from the title menu or in-game by going to System → Graphics → Set Ray Tracing Quality to OFF.