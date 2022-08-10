Did Elden Ring Just Leak for Xbox Game Pass?

Is Elden Ring about to come to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service? That's a question that many fans have been asking following a rather prominent leak that has come about this week. Considering just how popular Elden Ring has been since launching earlier in 2022, its arrival on Game Pass would without a doubt be a massive deal for the platform. Sadly, though, it seems like this leak in question was instead simply an error that appeared for some users.

Spotted on the Microsoft Store this week, some Xbox users began noticing that Elden Ring was listed as a title that was playable with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While Microsoft and publisher Bandai Namco had never announced that Elden Ring would be landing on Game Pass, some took this as a tease that the game would soon be coming to the platform. Sadly, Microsoft has since confirmed that this mention of Elden Ring on Game Pass was merely a bug that appeared on the marketplace. As such, FromSoftware's latest action title won't be coming to the service at this point in time.

Elden Ring might be coming to Game Pass and/or xCloud! Some images from the Microsoft store show it as being Cloud Enabled, and a loading screen showed it as being apart of Game Pass Ultimate for some users pic.twitter.com/CmU3VCqBOf — Game Pass Counter (@gamepasscounter) August 9, 2022

In a general sense, this isn't the first time that a leak of this manner on the Microsoft Store has resulted in fans thinking that a certain title is about to come to Xbox Game Pass. Back in June, Madden NFL 23 was actually listed for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the same manner as we saw here with Elden Ring. Sadly, this also just happened to occur due to a problem with the Microsoft Store. It's not clear what keeps causing this issue in the first place, but clearly, Microsoft might need to look for a fix so that fans can stop believing that certain titles are coming to Game Pass when they really aren't.

At some point further down the road, it seems feasible that Elden Ring could end up landing on Xbox Game Pass. For now, though, there's no real incentive for Bandai Namco to bring the title to the subscription platform considering how well it continues to sell on its own. Currently, Elden Ring is the top-selling game of 2022 and shows no signs of slowing down in the coming months. Perhaps once these sales begin to slow down, though, Elden Ring will end up appearing on Game Pass to give the game new life for a new audience.

Are you hoping that Elden Ring comes to Xbox Game Pass at some point down the road? Or have you already outright purchased the game for yourself in recent months? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.