The Elder Scrolls 6 Gets New Update as Bethesda Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Believe it or not, today marks the 30th anniversary of Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls franchise. On this day all the way back in 1994, The Elder Scrolls: Arena was first released and set the stage for numerous sequels and spin-offs to come about in the decades after. Now, as a way of celebrating this milestone, Bethesda has given eager fans a brief update on the status of the next installment in the series, The Elder Scrolls VI.

In a new post on social media, Bethesda Game Studios provided some very small details on what is happening with The Elder Scrolls VI at the moment. Specifically, it was said that the project is now in a playable state as those within the company have been experiencing "early builds" of the project. Outside of this small nugget of info, nothing else was said about when the game might arrive, but it's clearly progressing at a steady rate internally.

"Last but not least, yes, we are in development on the next chapter – The Elder Scrolls VI," Bethesda wrote. "Even now, returning to Tamriel and playing early builds has us filled with the same joy, excitement, and promise of adventure. Thank you again for supporting us all these decades, and all you have brought to the games, making them your own. We couldn't be more excited to continue it and celebrate the next 30 years."

Happy 30 years of The Elder Scrolls: pic.twitter.com/dvCiFnZo6T — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 25, 2024

At the time of this writing, we still know virtually nothing about The Elder Scrolls VI and what it will entail. Outside of the initial teaser for the project that was shared back in 2018, Bethesda hasn't provided any new details on the story, setting, or characters that will appear in its next Elder Scrolls game. The good news, though, is that The Elder Scrolls VI is known to be the next title that Bethesda Game Studios will place its focus on. Although the developer is still supporting 2023's Starfield with new updates and forthcoming DLC, The Elder Scrolls VI has already been confirmed to be the next release from the studio, which afterward will be followed by Fallout 5.

For the time being, The Elder Scrolls VI remains without even a broad launch window. Given that the previous gap between Bethesda's Fallout 76 and Starfield was five years, this suggests that it could take until 2028 until The Elder Scrolls VI sees the light of day. Regardless of when the highly-anticipated RPG does arrive, it's expected to only be available for Xbox and PC platforms.