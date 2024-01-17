New Elder Scrolls Game Revealed by Bethesda

On the same day that a new update for Skyrim has gone live, Bethesda has shown off a completely new game in the Elder Scrolls series is in the works. In the wake of Starfield, it's known that The Elder Scrolls VI is the next big project that Bethesda will look to tackle in the years ahead. Fortunately, with The Elder Scrolls VI still so far away, Bethesda has revealed that it's cooking up a smaller game that should help bridge the gap to the next mainline installment.

Detailed on X (or Twitter) today, Bethesda Game Studios unveiled The Elder Scrolls: Castles, which is a new game from the same team that created Fallout Shelter. Much like Fallout Shelter, Castles is described as a title "that puts you in control of your very own castle and dynasty," within the Elder Scrolls universe. For now, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is only planned to come to iOS and Android devices, but there's a chance that the game could arrive for other platforms down the line in the same way that Fallout Shelter did.

(Photo: Bethesda)

"We're excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter," Bethesda Game Studios said on social media today. "The team has been hard at work on it for the last few years and we absolutely adore it. In Castles, you'll build your own dynasty where every day in our world is a year in the game's world. Citizens are born, they die, rulers change, and can be betrayed. This soft launch is one of the first steps as we get your feedback and make changes before it launches worldwide."

For now, Bethesda hasn't revealed a proper release date for The Elder Scrolls: Castles but it is available to test right now for those in the Philippines. In the months ahead, Bethesda says it will begin allowing players in different regions around the globe to slowly gain access to Castles as it ramps up to an official launch. If you'd like to sign up to play The Elder Scrolls: Castles for yourself, you can head over to the game's official website right here to do so.