The Elder Scrolls 6 Now Seems Much More Likely to Release for PS5

Although it was previously thought to be an exclusive for Xbox and PC, it now seems like The Elder Scrolls VI will eventually come to PlayStation 5. Given that Bethesda Game Studios only just released Starfield roughly six months ago, the next entry in the Elder Scrolls series is still many years off. At this point in time, those at Xbox and Bethesda have said essentially nothing about the plot, setting, or new features that will be seen in The Elder Scrolls VI. Despite this lack of news, recent reports tied to Xbox now let us know that the next fantasy RPG from Bethesda is starting to look far more possible to land on PS5.

Earlier today, a major new report broke indicating that Xbox is in the process of porting Starfield to PS5. This game would be one of a number of titles potentially heading to PS5 with others reportedly being Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and perhaps Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The PS5 versions of these titles would seemingly begin rolling out as early as this year and would mark a drastic departure from how Xbox has typically handled its exclusives.

So how does all of this relate to The Elder Scrolls VI? Well, assuming that Xbox does begin porting many of its future exclusives to PS5, there's no reason to believe that the company would end this practice by the time that The Elder Scrolls VI is released. In fact, by the time the next Elder Scrolls game rolls out, Xbox might find itself as more of a third-party publisher that also happens to release a dedicated console as well. Basically, Microsoft seems to be going through some big changes internally in its gaming sector, and while we don't yet know how these changes will impact Xbox users, it sounds like traditional exclusives might become a thing of the past.

It's worth stressing that there is absolutely no guarantee that The Elder Scrolls VI will ever come to PlayStation platforms and that everything we've outlined here is just speculation. At the time of this writing, Microsoft itself hasn't even confirmed in an official capacity that it's bringing any of these aforementioned exclusives to PlayStation. If this is something that does end up happening, though, it would suggest that the future of Xbox is about to be a whole lot different. Fortunately for those on PlayStation, those changes in strategy might result in The Elder Scrolls VI on PS5 after all.