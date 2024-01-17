New Skyrim Update Surprisingly Released by Bethesda, Patch Notes Revealed

Despite being nearly 13 years old, Bethesda has today pushed out a new update for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Even in the wake of Bethesda Game Studios releasing Starfield this past year, Skyrim continues to be the studio's biggest title that just won't go away. Fortunately, with so many active players still frequently jumping into Skyrim, Bethesda has continued to push out new updates with the latest such patch now being live.

Rather than add new content to Skyrim with this patch, the open-world RPG's latest update is tied entirely to bug fixes. Some of these improvements have been pushed out to specific versions of the game on Xbox and PlayStation, while others are tied to the game's Creations feature. It's worth noting that this update for the time being isn't live for those on Steam, but Bethesda has already said that it won't be arriving much later.

You can find the full patch notes for this new The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim update attached below.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Patch Notes

When using a controller, the right analog stick is now exclusively bound to the description field. When using a controller "Search" is now bound to "A", not Right Trigger.

Bug Fixes

Menu items no longer "bounce".

Author names should no longer shift upon inspecting the details page.

Fixed issues requiring the user to select menu options twice when returning to the main menu.

Fixed issues with the Download Bar not rendering correctly.

Fixed an issue causing the order of screenshots to change between sessions.

Fixed an issue causing deleted Creations to appear in your Load Order.

Fixed an issue rearranging the Load Order when updating a Creation.

The correct warning message is now displayed when a Creation is downloaded without its dependencies.

Fixed issue preventing Creation downloads after an extended time browsing the menus.

Fixed issue causing large Creations to sometimes fail to download.

Restoring your Load Order will now properly enable disabled Creations.

The "Download All Creations" menu option will no longer deactivate previously installed Creations.

Canceling "Download All Creations" will no longer result in a crash when returning to the Main Menu.

Uploading and restoring Load Orders to and from Bethesda.net will no longer fail on large Load Orders.

The "Updated" category in the Channels List now shows Creations from your library with available updates, instead of showing "Latest" uploads.

Gallery images no longer change in size when browsing.

Resolved a crash that could occur after loading Anniversary Edition after linking a new account.

Fixed an issue that could cause the wrong Load Order to be uploaded.

Fixed flickering of arrows on the Banner on the initial load of the Creations Menu.

Categories are now sorted by "latest."

File size now properly displays after updating a Creation.

Resolved an issue that could prompt a deletion confirmation when exiting the menus.

Resolved an issue that would show some Creations as owned even if unpurchased.

Epic Only

Resolved an issue preventing Creation Credits from displaying in the user's account.

PlayStation Only

Fixed a crash that could occur from repeatedly entering the in-game Creations screen.

Creation names should no longer flicker after downloading.

PS5: Fixed Crash when browsing the menu while it is loading.

PS5: "Delete all Creations" now works as intended.

Xbox Only

Fixed an issue that would kick the player to the Main Menu when attempting to download Survival Mode or Goldbrand.

The "Show Missing Content" box on the Search Menu after loading a save with missing Creations now works.

GOG Specific

Fixed an issue preventing the Anniversary Upgrade prompt from working.

Fixed issue that could occur, resulting in the wrong saves being overwritten.

Localization fixes.

Resource Pack