This Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Female Dragonborn Statue Is Available Now

I’m going to do my absolutely best to get this info out to you with minimum fangirling. ThinkGeek has just unveiled a brand new statue for their Elder Scrolls collection, and not to alarm you but … it’s damned near perfect. For the first time, the female Dragonborn gets the spotlight in a stunning new “Modern Icons” addition to their impressive line of collectibles. Not only is she amazing in every way shape and form, she’s also affordable!

As someone who often chooses the female version during my playthroughs, and as someone obsessed with collectibles, this is incredibly exciting. According to ThinkGeek, “Even though many of us choose to Fus Ro Dah as a female Dovahkiin, there hasn’t been a lot of mass-produced representation of that option out there. So after we carried a Dragonborn figure and variant that sold well, we thought, “You know, we here at ThinkGeek World Domination HQ could aim to fix that discrepancy ourselves.””

She’s impressive in both detail and height, ” Standing over 9″ tall, this figure looks like her blades are ready for battle. Which is good, because there appears to be a dragon’s tail curling up from the mountain around her feet.”

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Female Dragonborn Statue

Officially-licensed Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim merchandise

A ThinkGeek creation

Available exclusively at ThinkGeek and GameStop

Part of the Modern Icons Statue Collection

Designed using the same digital files used to create the game

Materials: PVC

Imported

Dimensions: 9 1/4″ tall (7 1/4″ statue on a 2″ base) x 4″ diameter base

Weight: 10 oz.

What’s even more impressive, however, is here price tag! This beauty is available now for the low price of $49.99, which is incredible given the usual price points set for collectibles. Interested in scooping one up for yourself? You can get on that action right here!

Want to fan out with the author over collectibles? Follow her over on Instagram where about 95% of her pictures are about herinsane collection! You can also read up on what being a collector means right here.