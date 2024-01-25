Enshrouded Releases First Updates, Patch Notes Revealed

While Palworld might be the talk of the town among survival fans right now, Enshrouded isn't far behind. The game launched into early access on January 24th and almost immediately shot up the Steam sales chart. It's still behind Palworld, but second place isn't bad right after launch. With the game still in active development and already so popular, it's no surprise to see that developer Keen Games is already releasing new updates to fix various issues players have been running into during the early days of Enshrouded. Between the first two hotfixes, the team has been hard at work trying to improve the game's stability. Below, you'll find patch notes for both hotfixes.

Enshrouded Hotfix 1 Patch Notes

Our Early Access is finally available on Steam and GeForce Now! Play Enshrouded NOW!#Enshrouded pic.twitter.com/5j0NYTsPNq — Keen Games ➡️ Enshrouded out NOW! (@KeenGamesStudio) January 24, 2024

Technically, this is the second hotfix for Enshrouded because Keen Games dropped a hotfix alongside the game's release. That said, this is the first post-launch hotfix, and it addresses a few critical errors plaguing players. Here are the full patch notes:

Greetings, Flameborn!

We have just released a new hotfix addressing the following problems:

Stability

• Several causes for random crashes have been fixed.

Multiplayer

• Fixed an issue that could lead to the session invite popup to incorrectly remain on the screen.

Enshrouded Hotfix 2 Patch Notes

Stability

• Several crashes have been fixed.

• Fixed a rare crash in the building menu.

• Fixed an issue that caused that the game wouldn't start and show a message "Failed to initialize the graphics system" on older AMD graphics cards.

• CPUs that do not support AVX should now be able to host sessions with more than 2 players.

Controls

• Fixed an issue that on framerates above 60fps the mouse wheel could skip steps (mostly in the action bar and building menu).



Please check the Known Issues thread for more information on other problems we are working on.

What is Enshrouded?

As mentioned, Enshrouded is an open-world survival game. Players can team up with up to 15 friends to take on the dangers of The Shroud. It mixes survival, crafting, and action RPG combat for a recipe that has already proven to be popular with players. The developers have also used voxel technology to create a massive open world full of diverse biomes for players to explore.

Enshrouded already has a full skill tree and a robust building mechanic, but the developers have plans to expand the world with new biomes and enemies. Of course, that will open up even more crafting options, giving players even more ways to build the settlement of their dreams. The current plan is to stay in early access for at least a year, though those plans could easily change depending on how development progresses.

Enshrouded is available now on PC via Steam.