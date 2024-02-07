Enshrouded Reveals First Major Update, Full Patch Notes

Enshrouded has quickly burst on the scene to become the second major early access hit of 2024 following Palworld's release. The two games share some DNA given that they're both survival games, but Enshrouded takes the genre to a magical fantasy land. Enshrouded quickly ran past one million copies sold and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Because of that enormous support, the developers at Keen Games have had to release several hotfix patches to quickly iron out game-breaking bugs. Today, the developers took it a step further by introducing the first major patch for Enshrouded, which includes a host of fixes for various issues and updates on several features.

One of the larger changes in this first major patch for Enshrouded is an update to the in-game content timer. Now, the world will update every 30 minutes as long as there are no players "in the direct vicinity of the part of the world that needs resetting." The team has also made many other smaller changes that are no less important. For example, players will now be able to correctly unlock the recipe to make a rake, and the cost of Tin Bars has lowered to even out progression.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for this first major update. Enshrouded is available now on PC.

Enshrouded Major Update 1 Patch Notes

Greetings Flameborn!

Here is our first big patch for Enshrouded. Thanks to all of you who reported issues, your support is as helpful as it is motivating for us!

For those of you playing with dedicated servers, you will need to ensure the server is running the same version as the game.

Known issue

"Not enough system memory available" error message on game startThis error message triggers when your machine has under 16GB of RAM. It is there to warn you that your experience will probably be pretty bad.

You can bypass by adding "--disable-ram-check" to the game's launch options via Steam to ignore the warning. Keep in mind that if your computer is below specs, it might not be able to run the game in the long run, once we've added all the features we have in mind for Enshrouded!

Changelog

Stability and performance• Fixed several rare crashes.

• Fixed a crash that could appear on AMD GPUs while compiling shaders.

• Improved performance in various systems of the game.

• Added more messages in the log file to improve stability monitoring.

• Error messages can now be correctly dismissed with mouse clicks.

Multiplayer and Servers

• Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented successfully logging into a dedicated server.

• Improved error message handling when trying to join a host with a mismatching version.

• The Steam community content preferences are now supported for the server list in the Join menu.

Rendering

• Improved instances where a too low resolution of texture was used on objects in the world.

Game world

• The timer of the reset of content in the game world has been lowered to 30 minutes. The reset still only occurs while no player is in the direct vicinity of the part of the world that needs resetting.

• An issue that sometimes led to a blocked door at the entrance of the "Cinder Vault" starting location has been fixed.

• Added a few more terrain material deposits in key locations.

• Improved the visibility of amber nodes and added a few locations in the game world where amber can be found.

• Improved scattering of tumbleweeds in the Nomad Heights.

• Several points of interest have been polished concerning visuals, chest locations, and gameplay.

• Fixed several areas in the world where the path was blocked by dirt.

• Improved visuals for the ground fog and added more ground fog to the Revelwoods.

Gameplay

• The recipe for the rake is now correctly unlocked.

• The first magical storage chest is now available earlier in the crafting progression. For further information visit your local Blacksmith.

• The crafting quest from the Blacksmith now includes armor pieces in its completion requirement. It also auto-completes after clearing the first Elixir Well.

• The second-tier glider "Advanced Glider" can now be crafted earlier in the crafting progression.

• Fixed an issue with a quest about upgrading equipment that allowed completion without having all the required runes.

• When upgrading equipment, the necessary runes are now also taken from magical storage chests.

• Lowered the cost for Tin Bars to align them better with similar recipes.

• Fixed a few incorrect ingredients in tier 4 recipes.

• Fixed a bug where stamina for jumping wasn't deducted correctly with certain items selected in the action bar. Now a normal jump always costs nothing, while a sprint jump and a double jump always use up their intended stamina cost.

• Fixed a bug where players could seamlessly chain long sprint jumps and therefore traverse the map faster than intended. Now it is required to take a short run-up for every long sprint jump.

• Fixed a bug where players could interact with hook anchors behind the player camera.

• Fixed a bug where using a glider could allow the player to use hook anchors from a longer distance than intended.

• Fixed a bug where interacting with a bed could lead to the player character floating upwards continuously. Dreams should not be this powerful.

• Fixed the warrior skill "Absorb".

• Nerfed the skill "Water Aura". It was just too good.

• Buffed the tier 3 ice bolt spell by adding area damage.

• Fixed several incorrect item levels for weapons.

• Reduced the damage from some poison attacks. Especially the poison attack from the Scavenger Matron that caused too much damage.

• Fixed collision issues with the Fell spitting plant.

• Bats should now spawn more reliably.

• Fixed several instances of enemy sounds that were played too loudly in multiplayer.

• Several skill VFX have been fixed or improved.

• Fixed two incorrect weapon models.

• Fixed a few visual issues with armors.

Building and Terraforming

• Fixed a bug where single terrain voxel placement with the build hammer could add a larger terrain volume than intended.

• Removed the "undo" button hint when the building menu is closed and the undo function is no longer available.

• Improved the detection of ambient sounds in player bases during terraforming.

• The ambiance in player base cellars sounds less like natural caves now. The improvements of ambient sounds in the base will continue.

• Fixed visual detail glitches on roofs.

• Increased durability of several dungeon materials against Powder Bombs.

• Fixed a way to bypass the maximum of bases that the current flame level would normally support.

• Fixed a bug where the actionbar couldn't be cycled with the mouse wheel while the [CTRL] key was pressed.

UI

• Fixed several areas with overflowing text in various languages.

• Improved several smaller layout issues.

• Fixed several text issues for weapon and armor stats.

• Added fixes to Japanese, Simplified- and Traditional Chinese localization.

• Fixed several smaller text issues.