Epic Games Reveals ’14 Days of ‘Fortnite’

A new update is now live for Fortnite and though it’s fun into a few hiccups, the team over at Epic Games did reveal a festive new event for the popular online game. For fans of both the Battle Royale and the Save the World modes, there’s a little something for everyone with their 14 Days of Fortnite event that officially kicks off on December 19th.

According to the dev’s most recent blog post, “The holidays have hit Battle Royale, and it’s shown across the map in a variety of ways. Pick up a Snowball Launcher or hide within a holiday-lit Legendary Bush after dropping from the festive Battle Bus!

“In addition to the map makeover, the 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature a new challenge with a new free reward every single day. Each day also brings both new and returning LTMs. And finally, be sure and check out the Item Shop for new and returning holiday outfits appearing daily to show off your holiday spirit. Login everyday to see what’s new!”

The Save the World mode is also getting into the festive spirit with both new and familiar winter-themed enemies. The Holiday Husks have definitely returned, though since this mode was recently pulled due to a bug, we’re hoping everything is in working order for when this event goes live tomorrow.

There will also be a new quest as well! The studio added, “A new holiday quest unlocks every day and is added to your quest log, complete these to earn snowflake tickets to use in the store. You can find a free Upgrade Llama pinata in the store each day, and make sure you check in for a free Smorgasbord Llama for a few days around December 25.”

With this season having brought a winter wonderland to the online title, it’s the perfect time to get that holiday cheer one while playing a beloved game. As for Fortnite itself, the game is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

