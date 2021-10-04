Epic Games Store Is Launching a New Achievements System

Epic Games Store is set to launch an all-new Epic Achievements system next week, Epic Games announced today. While achievements had previously been available in video games on the Epic Games Store, these were in the hands of developers and not really in line with achievement systems from the likes of comparable digital distribution platforms like Valve’s Steam. The new system, which Epic Games has detailed, certainly seems to be more akin to its competitors.

“We’re excited to announce the initial rollout of the Epic Achievements system is on its way, including a set of tools for developers to activate platform Achievements quickly and easily,” today’s announcement reads in part. “That means that starting next week, you can begin collecting XP by earning Epic Achievements in select games.”

According to Epic Games, not all titles will feature Epic Achievements at launch. Specifically named titles that will include the new Epic Achievements system at launch are as follows: Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Zombie Army 4, and Alan Wake Remastered. Epic Games expects more games to join the new system later this year.

Essentially, the new Epic Achievements are sorted into four tiers — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum — with different XP values assigned to them. When players earn 1,000 XP in a given video game, the Platinum Achievement is awarded. There will be a new Achievements detail page for sharing and tracking progress, and Epic Achievements and progress per game will also be visible in players’ libraries. The implication is that there will be some sort of new social features and player rewards attached to the Epic Achievements system later this year, though details are sparse at the moment.

As noted above, the new Epic Achievements system is set to launch as part of the Epic Games Store next week. No specific date or time has been announced as of yet, but it seems fair to assume that it will launch on October 11th given the timing of the announcement. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

