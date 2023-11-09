New Epic Games Store Free Game Is a Big Hit With Fans

Like every Thursday, Epic Games Store has a new free game. Unfortunately, this week there is only one free game, unlike some weeks that offer two or sometimes multiple free games. Further, this week's game is the latest or greatest AAA game. That said, according to Steam user reviews, the game is quite good. Whatever the case, it's free to download until November 16, which is next Thursday. After this, it will be replaced with a new free offering. Once claimed though, the game is yours to keep.

As for the mystery game in question, it debuted back in 2022 via developer Mr. Pink and publisher HypeTrain Digital. It's called Golden Light, and it's a "survival-horror FPS prop hunt roguelike about meat." And it's apparently pretty good. The game has amassed 1,722 user reviews, 93 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" user review rating, the second highest rating you can earn on Steam.

"Golden Light is not your typical video game," reads one of these user reviews. "In a world saturated with cookie-cutter shooters and rehashed RPGs, this game stands out as a unique and daring experience. Billed as a 'procedural dark comedy horror game with roguelike elements and an eerie atmosphere,' Golden Light immerses players in the eerie depths of the Gut. From the very first step, it's a journey like no other."

About the Game + Trailer

Description: "Welcome to the Meat Zone. Prop Hunt where PROPS HUNT YOU. Also it's a horror roguelike! Golden Light is a procedural dark comedy horror game with roguelike elements and an eerie atmosphere. Descend into the depths of the Gut to save your loved one."

If you're interested in checking out Golden Light, your time will vary greatly depending on if you're a completionist or not. To just beat the game, you're probably going to need seven to ten hours. To 100 percent the game though, you're going to need more like 30 hours. Normally to experience all of this content, you'd have to fork over $20.

Unlike other free games offers such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, or Nintendo Switch Online, nothing here is locked behind a subscription. All you need is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing but the amount of time it takes to sign up with your email.