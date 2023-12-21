Huge Nintendo Sale Has Last-Minute Deals on Nintendo Switch Games

Weeks ago, Nintendo shared an early look at some of its plans for holiday sales on Nintendo Switch games. Those included discounts on first-party Nintendo Switch games like those from the Mario and Metroid series as well as third-party hits featuring Batman, EA Sports games, and many more. The only problem was that the sale didn't actually go live at the time that it was first shown off. It apparently was displayed on the Nintendo eShop and the main Nintendo site a bit too early since it never actually showed what the discounted prices for those Nintendo Switch games would be, and references to the sale were soon removed.

However, it looks like things are now back on track for the Nintendo Switch game sale titled "Hits for the Holidays" which was the same title it had when shown off previously. Like last time we saw it, this sale is more so limited to certain games as opposed to sweeping discounts on hundreds of games in the Nintendo Switch library, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's a small sale by any means. It looks like 33 games are all discounted during the Hits for the Holidays sale with the only new one added between now and the first time that the list was shown being Red Dead Redemption.

You can find all of those games and their now cheaper prices listed below. If you're in the business of knowing exactly how much you're saving on one of these games, you can find the full prices and the discounts listed out here while going into the sale knowing that the most you can save on any one game will be 50%. The Hits for the Holidays sale itself is live now and will stick around until January 3rd:

Nintendo Switch Hits for the Holidays Sale